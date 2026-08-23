House Ethics Committee Opens Investigation Into Democrat Rep Jimmy Gomez For Sexual Misconduct

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Gomez Monday over sexual misconduct allegations.

Gomez was accused in June of kissing a much younger aide who worked for a different member of Congress, the New York Post first reported in April. The committee formally announced Monday that a sexual misconduct investigation into Gomez has been opened.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer in violation of clause 18(b) of the Code,” the committee said.

The committee quietly began investigating Gomez in June over the allegations, CNN reported. Gomez said he made mistakes that caused his family pain, but argued his actions did not violate the law or House rules.

Gomez’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The California congressman said he would cooperate with any Ethics Committee investigation, CNN previously reported.

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family,” Gomez said in June. “Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most.”

A spokesperson for Gomez denied all the allegations in a statement to the New York Post in April.

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress over sexual misconduct allegations. Gonzales admitted to having an affair with an aide who later set herself on fire in Sept. 2025.

Swalwell stepped down after several women accused him of sexual assault, harassment and sending unsolicited nude photos.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards dropped his reelection bid on Aug. 5 after the Ethics Committee concluded he engaged in inappropriate behavior with two former female staffers. The committee opened an investigation into Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller at his own behest after his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused him of domestic abuse.

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