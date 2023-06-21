House Forced to Vote on Two Biden Impeachment Resolutions - More Could Be Coming Soon

House Republicans will be forced to take a stand this week as motions to impeach President Joe Biden and censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California are expected to head to a vote.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted Tuesday night that she will file what’s called a privileged motion to bring her articles of impeachment against Biden to the floor for a vote.

Fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is also looking at the same parliamentary tactic to force a vote on her impeachment effort against the president, according to Politico.

Schiff was the target of a resolution proposed last week by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who said he deserved punishment for promoting the discredited Steele dossier and for making false claims regarding collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Noting that some Republicans who voted against her resolution opposed a multimillion-dollar fine attached to the censure motion, Luna said last week she will bring a new resolution this week – without the fine — to censure Schiff and refer him to the House Ethics Committee.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marc Molinaro of New York have both indicated they will support Luna’s revised resolution, according to Axios.

Luna said she and Republicans who opposed her resolution “came to terms and negotiations and the language that will censure and refer him to an ethics investigation because of the fact that he knowingly used his position as the chairman of House Intelligence to lie to the American people,” according to Fox News.

Censure vote will be tomorrow. A majority of 20 are switching their vote to support the new resolution and some members who were out of town will be voting with us. Based on our count, Adam Schiff will be investigated by ethics and censured. Thank you to my colleagues for working… — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 21, 2023

Boebert’s two articles of impeachment against Biden focus on the crisis at the nation’s southern border.

“Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion. I brought my articles of impeachment up via a privileged motion to force a vote,” she tweeted Tuesday.

Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion. I brought my articles of impeachment up via a privileged motion to force a vote. pic.twitter.com/cdMoq8DNZt — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 21, 2023

“It’s about Joe Biden’s failure to secure the southern border,” the congresswoman told Fox News.

“Given the severity of the violation of Joe Biden’s constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the president, United States to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, this is something that we must do with our majorities in the House of Representatives,” Boebert said.

“This is our duty because Joe Biden has neglected the constitutional duty of the office of president of the United States,” she said.

Not all Republicans are on board.

“I don’t think that impeachment is something that should be taken lightly. I think the House should only impeach when it is likely … to have the votes in the House and the Senate,” Republican Rep. Nick LaLota of New York said, according to Axios.

House passage of articles of impeachment sets up a Senate trial. With the Democrats in the majority in the upper chamber, Senate conviction on any impeachment charges against Biden appears unlikely.

Greene’s articles of impeachment also focus on the border crisis, according to USA Today. She filed those last month.

NEWS: Rep. MTG tells me she plans to also move forward on privileged motions that’d force a vote on her impeachment resolutions, saying she had this in the works “before this weekend.” Likely her 1st resolution is going to focus on FBI Chief Wray as her first target this week. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 21, 2023

Greene has vented her frustration that some GOP members do not want to impeach Biden, according to Breitbart.

The congresswoman said the question of impeachment boils down to a willingness on the part of House Republicans to show the courage of their convictions.

“We have to impeach him in the House to show and prove to our voters that we’re willing to do these things, are willing to bring accountability. If we don’t do it, then why do they want to vote for us?” she said.

