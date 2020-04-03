SECTIONS
News
Print

 House GOP Leader McCarthy Blasts Pelosi's New Committee

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 3, 2020 at 8:01am
Print

On the same day that President Donald Trump slammed “endless partisan investigations” that distract from the enormity of the nation’s fight against the coronavirus, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to create a special House committee to investigate the administration’s efforts to attack the virus.

McCarthy said the selection of Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina to lead the panel was inappropriate.

The Republican leader noted that during the discussion of the coronavirus relief bill last month, Clyburn told fellow Democrats that “this is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

That makes Clyburn a bad choice, McCarthy said.

“I have a couple of concerns about this: One, who she’s naming, Clyburn. It’s concerning to me because Congressman Clyburn is the one who thought this crisis was an opportune time to restructure government,” he told reporters, according to The Hill.

TRENDING: Report: Trump Campaign Has Been Anonymously Donating Meals to Hospitals Across the Country

“That’s not what you should be doing,” McCarthy said. “You should be taking care of the American public, keeping an economy strong just as it was before and moving forward.”

Trump was blunt during his comments on the plan, which came during Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing.

“I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics,” the president said.

“Endless partisan investigations — here we go again — have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years. You see what happens. It’s witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt.”

Trump said past investigations have been fruitless.

“And in the end the people doing the witch hunt have been losing, and they’ve been losing by a lot. And it’s not any time for witch hunts. It’s time to get this enemy defeated,” Trump said.

“Conducting these partisan investigations in the middle of a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention, and we want to fight for American lives, not waste time,” he said.

Many agreed that the committee was nothing more than politics.

RELATED: Republicans Oppose Democrats' Coronavirus Bill, Point Out 'Major Problems'

McCarthy noted that the coronavirus relief bills already have oversight written into them and that the House Oversight and Reform Committee should be the panel to address any oversight issues for the House.

Do you agree with McCarthy?

“In the bill that we just passed we had the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, now this is a group of IGs [inspector generals] headed by [acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense] Glenn Fine. We also created the special inspector general for pandemic recovery, and Treasury gave it a $25 million dollar budget. We created the Congressional Oversight Commission inside here where you get an appointment by all the leaders,” he said.

McCarthy said the House will still have to approve creating the committee and that he was not sure when Congress would return. Lawmakers are on recess through April 20.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







NRA Sues NY for 'Effectively and Indefinitely' Suspending Part of the 2nd Amendment
Poll: Large Number of Small Businesses Are on the Brink of Permanent Closure as Coronavirus Shutdown Takes Its Toll
 House GOP Leader McCarthy Blasts Pelosi's New Committee
Former Obama Adviser Expects 'Historical' Turnout for Trump, Says Biden Is in Trouble
Mike Pence Hits Back When CNN Host Questions Trump's Coronavirus Response
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×