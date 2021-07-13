House GOP Leader McCarthy: Critical Race Theory 'Goes Against Everything Martin Luther King Jr. Taught Us'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during an interview on Monday that critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught.

“Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, don’t judge us by the color of our skin, and now they’re embracing it,” McCarthy said during an interview with “The Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin.

“The next election is going to be big, right, because all these things about defunding the police,” McCarthy said.

Should teaching critical race theory be banned from public schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“They’re all, all these Democrat policies that are now going in place we’re seeing the outcome — the woke-ism, the open border, the inflation. Where we’re going to have the biggest victory? School boards.”

“Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us – to not judge others by the color of their skin,” McCarthy tweeted. “The Left is trying to take America backward.”

Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us—to not judge others by the color of their skin. The Left is trying to take America backward. pic.twitter.com/ZUx9Wu319Q — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 12, 2021

The interview was conducted one week after McCarthy tweeted, “Critical Race Theory is racism.”

Critical Race Theory is racism. Pass it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 6, 2021

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke against McCarthy’s statement. She retweeted the GOP leader’s tweet alongside a quote from King.

This quote of King’s is not from an early work. It was one of his last words, from “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” If all sorts of folks who claim “what MLK would do” actually studied his work, they would understand he was a radical. And an anticapitalist, too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2021

“This quote of King’s is not from an early work,” she added. “It was one of his last words, from ‘Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?’

“If all sorts of folks who claim ‘what MLK would do’ actually studied his work, they would understand he was a radical. And an anticapitalist, too.”

“Martin Luther King, Jr was murdered for confronting white supremacy,” Ocasio-Cortez added in another tweet.

Martin Luther King, Jr was murdered for confronting white supremacy. Today GOP who are gutting the very Voting Rights Act King worked for want you to believe he’d support mass disenfranchisement and teaching of racial ignorance. They should read the books they’re trying to ban. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2021

The Twitter debate revealed the deep divide between Republican leaders and radical Democrats on critical race theory.

Several conservative states have discussed or enacted bills to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

Arizona became the latest state to ban the concept, as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Friday prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory by the state’s local governments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.