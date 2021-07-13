Path 27
News

House GOP Leader McCarthy: Critical Race Theory 'Goes Against Everything Martin Luther King Jr. Taught Us'

Dillon Burroughs July 13, 2021 at 9:24am
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during an interview on Monday that critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught.

“Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, don’t judge us by the color of our skin, and now they’re embracing it,” McCarthy said during an interview with “The Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin.

“The next election is going to be big, right, because all these things about defunding the police,” McCarthy said.

Should teaching critical race theory be banned from public schools?

“They’re all, all these Democrat policies that are now going in place we’re seeing the outcome — the woke-ism, the open border, the inflation. Where we’re going to have the biggest victory? School boards.”

“Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us – to not judge others by the color of their skin,” McCarthy tweeted. “The Left is trying to take America backward.”

The interview was conducted one week after McCarthy tweeted, “Critical Race Theory is racism.”

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke against McCarthy’s statement. She retweeted the GOP leader’s tweet alongside a quote from King.

“This quote of King’s is not from an early work,” she added. “It was one of his last words, from ‘Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?’

“If all sorts of folks who claim ‘what MLK would do’ actually studied his work, they would understand he was a radical. And an anticapitalist, too.”

“Martin Luther King, Jr was murdered for confronting white supremacy,” Ocasio-Cortez added in another tweet.

The Twitter debate revealed the deep divide between Republican leaders and radical Democrats on critical race theory.

Several conservative states have discussed or enacted bills to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

Arizona became the latest state to ban the concept, as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Friday prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory by the state’s local governments.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
