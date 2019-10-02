House GOP Leader McCarthy Signs Resolution To Censure Schiff: 'Enough Is Enough'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California announced Wednesday he has signed onto a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff for fabricating quotes from President Donald Trump during a hearing last week.

Schiff’s controversial behavior came during acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony Thursday before the Intelligence Committee. Maguire was answering questions about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

So what exactly did the California Democrat say?

“The essence of what the president communicates” during his call with Zelensky, Schiff said, was as follows: “We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what? I don’t see much reciprocity here.”

“I hear what you want,” the congressman continued. “I have a favor I want from you, though. And I’m going to say this only seven times so you better listen good: I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent. Understand? Lots of it, on this and on that. I’m going to put you in touch with people, not just any people, I’m going to put you in touch with the attorney general of the United States, my attorney general, Bill Barr.

“He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him. And I’m going to put you in touch with [Trump attorney] Rudy [Giuliani], you’re going to love him, trust me.”

That wasn’t all.

“You know what I’m asking, and so I’m only going to say this a few more times, in a few more ways,” Schiff said. “And by the way, don’t call me again. I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked.”

Schiff then claimed “this was in sum and character what the president was trying to communicate with the president of Ukraine. It would be funny if it wasn’t such a graphic betrayal of the president’s oath of office.”

Later, he said the fabricated quotes were a “parody” but argued the fact that some people didn’t realize that was a problem in and of itself.

The fabricated quotes are the just the latest in a long list of Schiff’s lies to the country, McCarthy tweeted Wednesday.

“Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call,” McCarthy tweeted.

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 2, 2019

“Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives,” he added.

The resolution McCarthy signed onto was originally introduced in the House by GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

It currently has 18 cosponsors in the House, all of them Republicans, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The motion blasts Schiff for having “manufactured a false retelling of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky.”

“This egregiously false and fabricated retelling had no relationship to the call itself,” the motion reads.

“These actions of Chairman Schiff misled the American people, bring disrepute upon the House of Representatives, and make a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties,” it says.

After detailing Schiff’s role in spreading now-disproven allegations that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, the motion calls for Schiff to be censured.

“Resolved, that … The House of Representatives censures and condemns Representative Adam Schiff for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives,” the resolution reads.

Trump himself has also taken issue with Schiff’s behavior, calling on the California Democrat to resign.

“Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine! He is sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

“He is sick!” Trump added.

