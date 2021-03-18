Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

House GOP Leader Moves to Kick Rep. Swalwell off Intel Committee for Chinese Spy Scandal

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California attends a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Building on June 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California attends a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Building on June 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty Images)

By Taylor Penley
Published March 18, 2021 at 11:23am
Mewe Share P Share

The scandalous accusations surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell continue, and it appears they won’t cease to haunt him anytime soon.

According to Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy filed a resolution on Thursday to remove the California Democrat from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The motion comes after Axios reported in December that Swalwell had close ties with a suspected Chinese spy named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang).

Fang first met Swalwell during his tenure as a city councilman in Dublin, California, but later fundraised for his 2012 House campaign and placed an intern in his office, Axios reported.

She also engaged in sexual relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according to the report.

TRENDING: Watch: China Humiliates Biden's Secretary of State on US Soil

This aspect of her work raised suspicion that she may have also developed an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

Axios labeled the congressman as among Fang’s “most significant targets.” Other media sources quickly rushed to cover the story as well.

Swalwell did not respond to accusations that he had developed a sexual relationship with the alleged spy, with his office refusing to comment to outlets including Business Insider and Fox News.

But these accusations didn’t prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from reappointing him to the Intelligence Committee on Friday.

Now McCarthy is seeking to rectify the problem.

Will his resolution pass?

In a Democrat-led House, the chances are slim.

RELATED: GOP House Leader Calls It Like It Is: 'Biden's Policies Created a Border Crisis'

Swalwell has no business even being in Congress, much less sitting on the Intelligence Committee, but party loyalty appears to surpass all else.

For Swalwell’s office to be compromised by a suspected foreign spy indicates the congressman’s incompetence, vulnerability and lack of discernment — traits that could easily carry over into committee-related duties, especially on a panel focused on critical intelligence.

If other Intelligence Committee members were compromised in such a way, what would this say about the integrity of the committee as a whole?

Pelosi’s inept decision to reappoint Swalwell to the committee sets a dangerous precedent for future appointments that regardless of how vulnerable an official’s record appears, he or she will still possess authority in Congress.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a government relations intern and student studying English, rhetoric and global studies. She plans to graduate in May 2021 and begin a master of arts program in political science this fall.
Taylor Penley is a government relations intern and student studying English, rhetoric and global studies. She plans to graduate in May 2021 and begin a master of arts program in political science this fall.







House GOP Leader Moves to Kick Rep. Swalwell off Intel Committee for Chinese Spy Scandal
New Wave of Riots Causes Portland Courthouse to Be Turned Into a Fortress Once Again
Watch: Miracle Happens as Explosion Completely Engulfs Evacuating Firefighters
If Your Gas Is Pumping Slowly, Here's Why You Need to Notify an Attendant Immediately
Residents Fight Back as Virginia County Proposes Measure That Would Treat the American Flag Like a Regular 'Piece of Cloth'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×