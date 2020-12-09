As a joke, it was a riot.

But the image Rep. Kevin McCarthy posted to social media on Tuesday had a message for every supporter of President Donald Trump — and for the Democrats who think they’ve destroyed him — and it’s deadly serious.

McCarthy’s jab at Democrats came after Politico congressional bureau chief John Bresnehan posted a photo of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer — a top lieutenant to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — posing with his party colleagues who didn’t survive the voters’ verdict on Nov. 3.

.⁦@LeaderHoyer⁩ takes a picture with Democrats not coming back next year after losing on Election Day. Now telling story about elections he lost. “Do not lose heart,” Hoyer said. pic.twitter.com/YhD1tP2wnJ — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 8, 2020

TRENDING: Medical Professor Blasts Fauci: Here Are 3 Proofs He's Spreading Misinformation

“Do not lose heart,” Hoyer — the white-haired figure in the center of the photo — told the outgoing representatives, according to Bresnehan.

McCarthy didn’t take long to respond, posting an image of himself walking alone on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda.

“Here’s a group photo of me with all the House Republicans who lost races this year,” McCarthy wrote.

Here’s a group photo of me with all the House Republicans who lost races this year. https://t.co/hmXdK0TA0Z pic.twitter.com/DypRSCts7K — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 9, 2020

It’s not just the contrast of the images that’s noteworthy. It’s that they show the exact opposite of what political pundits had predicted was going to happen in November.

For instance, David Wasserman, House editor for the respected Cook Political Report, wrote a Nov. 2 piece titled “Final House Ratings: Democrats Poised to Expand Majority by 10 to 15 Seats.”

The University of Virginia’s Center for Responsible Politics on Nov. 2 had Democrats “netting 10 seats in the House.”

A Politico analysis updated early Nov. 2 summed things up with this rosy picture for the left:

“As the national environment swung toward Democrats, their grip on the House strengthened. And their online-powered fundraising machine enabled the party to raise money at a rapid clip, seemingly unencumbered by the nation’s economic slowdown.”

RELATED: Trump Calls on 'Certain Very Important People' To Help Him Win Election

Then it flatly declared: “We don’t think any districts will flip and elect Republicans.“

That isn’t to single out these three outlets in particular — the Democrats’ impending “blue wave” was a constant refrain of the national media in the weeks leading up to the election, fed by polls that showed Republicans on the run and Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Trump on the way to a comfortable victory.

The election didn’t turn out that way, of course. It didn’t even come close.

Instead of expanding their majority in the House, the increasingly lunatic left Democrats lost at least 12 seats (the counting is still not finished in all races yet) and Republicans appear to be well on the way to regaining a House majority in the 2022 election.

Democrats were also considered to have a good shot at taking over the Senate — the polling site FiveThirtyEight called it a three out of four chance. Now, the party will have to win both runoff elections in Georgia in January to do that — not impossible, but not anywhere close to a sure thing.

That’s the difference between what the pre-election polls showed and what turned out to be the reality when the American people actually got to have their opinion counted.

Do you think the 2020 election results will stand? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (21 Votes) 86% (125 Votes)

Now, given that the president’s party was supposed to take a shellacking at Democratic hands, and given Trump himself was supposed to lose convincingly to Biden on the strength of the same kind of polling, is it any wonder the presidential election results are suspect to so many?

Trump drew 74 million voters (a number that has to gall the liberals at The New York Times) — 11 million more than voted for him in 2016.

And the country is supposed to believe that nearly 80 million Americans turned out for Biden — the doddering, almost certainly corrupt vestige of the Obama years whose chief accomplishment during the campaign was staying hidden in his basement long enough not to make an ass of himself too often in public?

Democrats are trying to write off the complaints of Trump and his supporters as a case of sour grapes, but reality has a way of asserting itself.

Any intellectually honest person knows there’s too much that’s hinky about this election to be confident it’s correct, whether it’s the case of Georgia’s mysterious “suitcase” votes or Michigan’s irregularities, the cesspool of political ethics known as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court or a host of other oddities.

Democrats and the mainstream media have spent four years proving they would do anything to attack a president they despised. And Trump supporters are supposed to now simply accept that a virtually unbelievable election result is kosher — despite the evidence before their own eyes?

The political predictions about the House preceding the 2020 election have been proven wrong — as McCarthy’s picture demonstrated. And a lot of other predictions were wrong, too.

Maybe the 2020 presidential results will stand. Maybe they won’t.

But millions of Trump supporters have good reason to have their doubts. Honest Democrats should have them too.

McCarthy’s tweet might have been a joke, but the message it carried was deadly serious.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.