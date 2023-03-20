House GOP Leaders Send Scathing Letter to Manhattan DA - They Want Him in Front of Congress

The Republican chairmen of three U.S. House committees sent Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a letter on Monday demanding he testify about his reported plans to prosecute former President Donald Trump.

Bragg’s office in New York is planning to indict and arrest Trump this week, the former president said Saturday on social media.

Federal prosecutors declined to pursue a case against Trump years ago in relation to alleged “hush money” payments he made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Still, Bragg’s office wants to criminally charge Trump, the former president claimed on Truth Social.

According to Trump, Bragg, a George Soros-funded prosecutor, intends to go after him on alleged campaign finance law violations that Trump has denied ever occurred.

He also has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Given the investigations into Trump dating back to 2017, his first year in office, this case reeks of corruption.

It also smells of interference in a presidential election, as the former president said Sunday night on Truth Social.

Three leading GOP congressmen echoed that view in their letter to Bragg.

The letter signed by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin demanded answers from the Manhattan district attorney.

Jordan, Comer, and Steil are chairmen of Judiciary, Oversight and Administration, committees, respectively.

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and currently declared candidate for that office,” the letter said.

It continued, “This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis – any basis – on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue.”

“If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election.”

The trio informed Bragg they expect to hear from him face to face.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” the letter said.

The letter also reminded Bragg about reports he expressed doubts about a criminal case against Trump as recently as 14 months ago.

“In January 2022, soon after you took office, you expressed doubts about President Trump’s case and suspended the investigation,” the lawmakers wrote.

Bragg was lit up by the leftist establishment media after it was disclosed he had doubts about the prospect of putting Trump on trial.

Curiously, word that the Manhattan DA might go after Trump comes after an election interference case against the former president in Georgia arguably disintegrated last month.

Emily Kohrs, the grand jury forewoman in that case, went on a media tour and appeared giddy about helping left-wing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s anti-Trump efforts in February.

While it is speculation, it appears as though criminal investigations into Trump might be connected. Perhaps each was intended as a failsafe for the other in the event one failed.

With the case in Georgia seemingly on the ropes, Bragg suddenly re-emerged with possible plans to indict the former president.

Thankfully, Republicans have a House majority now, and they are using their power to demand the answers every American deserves.

