House Republicans want to know how many layers of deception hid the truth of the scandal of former President Joe Biden’s decline from the American people, and who wove them.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer announced Thursday that his committee will seek transcribed interviews with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician.

The panel will also seek to interview former White House officials Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams, according to a news release posted on the website of the committee.

The release said the investigation into who told what lies about Biden’s physical and mental status is “part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized use of autopen for sweeping pardons and other executive actions.”

The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened in the Biden White House. Who was in charge? Who gave the orders? Who orchestrated the cover-up? We want answers.

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal,” Comer said.

“The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf,” Comer said.

“Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity,” he said.

Comer said the interviews are being held “so we can begin to uncover the truth,” noting that when Biden was still in power, the White House blocked individuals from appearing before the panel.

In the various letters, Comer is seeking to conduct the interviews in June.

The letter to Neena Tanden, former director of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, explained the reason for the committee’s action. Other letters had similar language.

“The Committee remains concerned that you, as both Director of the DPC and Staff Secretary, were involved in running interference on behalf of the former President and perhaps performing duties exclusively reserved for the President of the United States,” the letter said.

“Given public reporting that former White House staff ‘aggressively stage-managed’ the former President and focused on minute details to ‘minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history,’ the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office,” the letter said.

The letter to O’Connor said the committee is “interested in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness to fulfill his duties as President.”

“Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee seeks to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people,” the letter said.

“In light of mounting evidence that confirms the Committee’s initial observation that President Biden was significantly unwell while serving in office, the Committee seeks information to ensure accurate information was provided to the American people and your health reports were not subject to any improper influence,” the letter said.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has said he will lead a similar investigation, according to Axios.

