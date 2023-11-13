House GOP Releases Damning Report as Mayorkas Faces Impeachment: 'Morally Unacceptable'

The House Homeland Security Committee released a report Monday finding that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies wasted taxpayer dollars to support illegal immigration, according to a copy of the report obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Mayorkas’ policies could cost U.S. taxpayers $451 billion, according to the copy of the report, which cited data from the Center for Immigration Studies. Some major costs the committee pointed to are in the health care sector, law enforcement, education, welfare, housing, care of unaccompanied children, transportation and damage to private property.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution against Mayorkas on Thursday for “high crimes and misdemeanors” in connection with his handling of illegal immigration in the U.S.

For example, total Medicaid costs for “emergency services for undocumented aliens” in fiscal year 2021 surpassed $7 billion, while also exceeding $5.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, the report said, citing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

“It is morally unacceptable that American taxpayer dollars should be funneled to those who violate our laws and demand expansive, taxpayer-funded benefits like education, health care, housing, and more. Many of these individuals will likely represent a drain on American society for the remainder of their days in the United States, constantly absorbing more benefits from the state than they ever contribute—to say nothing of the fact that they have no lawful basis to remain in the country to begin with,” the report concluded as part of the committee’s fourth phase of its investigation into Mayorkas.

A vote on Greene’s resolution will occur within two legislative days of introduction. Mayorkas is also expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday, alongside FBI Director Chris Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.

“Mayorkas’ policies have enabled this mass waste and abuse of taxpayer resources. His policies and actions have encouraged millions of people to cross our borders illegally. His department has released millions of illegal aliens into the United States rather than detaining or removing them, as required by law,” the report said.

“And there is no end in sight. As long as Mayorkas insists on these failed policies, Americans will be the ones on the hook for the bill incurred by the millions of lawbreakers demanding benefits from Uncle Sam.”

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

