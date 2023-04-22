House GOP Strikes Deal with Bragg Over Trump Indictment After DA is Told 'No One is Above the Law'

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has reached a deal with House Republicans allowing the House Judiciary Committee to question an ex-prosecutor about Bragg’s indictment of former President Trump.

In March, the committee, led by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan had subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former Manhattan prosecutor who had penned a tell-all book about the DA Bragg’s investigation of Trump, inquiring if any federal funds had been used in the investigation of the former president.

The GOP argued that they had a right and a duty to investigate whether these were “politically motivated state investigations and prosecutions.”

Bragg slammed the committee and sued Rep. Jordan in an attempt to block the subpoena, but was shot down by a federal judge, who told him, “No one is above the law.”

Now, after Bragg appealed the ruling and was afforded a temporary suspension, the New York Post has reported that Bragg has withdrawn the motion after reaching an agreement with House Republicans on Friday.

Under the agreement, the House Judiciary Committee will be allowed to question Pomerantz on May 12th, a later date than was initially scheduled, and will be allowed to have a lawyer from Bragg’s office present for questioning.

Interestingly, both sides see the resolution as a victory.

“We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” Bragg said.

The heart of the congressional probe is whether or not federal funds were used by the Manhattan DA’s office to investigate and indict the former president. If that did happen, the House has the right to have oversight on the spending of those funds.

It will also help the GOP to prove that the investigation and indictment are politically motivated and an attempt to benefit the Democrats ahead of the 2024 election.

Bragg will not have to answer the questions himself, but the answers provided by Mark Pomerantz should allow the House Judiciary Committee to have a better idea of what the case is really all about.

Perhaps more importantly, however, it will allow the GOP to blow up the case against Donald Trump in the court of public opinion before the case makes it to trial later this year.

When one considers the fact that this is a radical leftist DA who is conducting an investigation against a politician who is the leading challenger to Joe Biden in the next election, it is hard not to consider the possibility that the indictment is politically motivated.

This is especially true when one considers the soft-on-crime approach Bragg has taken in his district while taking massive efforts to prosecute a legally ambiguous case against Donald Trump.

If the House GOP can prove that Bragg took federal funding to conduct a politically motivated investigation against the former president, it will have massive potential ramifications on the case and on the 2024 election.

It could mobilize Trump’s voter base to come out in full force next year, and it could even sway many independents away from the Democrats, who are uneasy with the political nature of the prosecution.

In fact, Bragg may have just handed Trump the campaign tool that he needs to win back the White House in 2024 by inadvertently creating a groundswell of support for the former president.

Needless to say, Bragg needs to tread very carefully, otherwise, he risks seeing the whole thing blow up in his face.

