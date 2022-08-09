Outrage was the word of the night among Trump supporters on Monday after news broke of the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home. The unprecedented invasion of Mar-a-Lago quickly took precedence over Republicans’ consternation over the Senate’s passage of the inaptly named “Inflation Reduction Act.”

At Fox News, pundits and legal scholars agreed that such an action would not have been carried out without the approval of both FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Republican lawmakers, Trump supporters and even Americans who are not fans of the former president and likely future presidential candidate, were stunned by the Biden administration’s blatant weaponization of the U.S. system of justice. And they want answers.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, widely expectedly to become the speaker of the House if the GOP wins back control of the chamber in November, posted a brief statement to Twitter on Monday night.

He wrote, “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.” He vowed that Republicans will “conduct immediate oversight” of the DOJ, “follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

He concluded with a warning to the attorney general: “Preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

McCarthy’s House colleagues shared his exasperation over the Democrats’ willingness to use the powers of law enforcement in order to damage a political opponent.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana took to Twitter to point out the glaring double standard between the DOJ’s kid-glove treatment of Biden’s wayward son, Hunter Biden, and the department’s partisan attacks on Trump.

Hunter Biden skates free while DOJ executes a political plot to destroy lives of political opponents. This is un-American and @Jim_Jordan led Judiciary Committee hearings in January can’t come soon enough! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 8, 2022

The DOJ and the FBI have gone too far this time. They no longer even try to hide their motives. In doing so, they’re turning America into a banana republic.

The same folks who brought us the Trump-Russian collusion hoax, two needless impeachments and countless other frauds are destroying our country and no one has ever been held accountable because their cronies control the levers of power.

All Americans, regardless of their political party, need Republicans to take over the House this fall, to provide the kind of oversight of the executive branch that the Founders intended in the Consitution.

McCarthy is promising exactly that. And AG Garland better be prepared.

On Fox News, host Dan Bongino was the angriest I’ve ever seen him. In an appearance on the network’s show, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Bongino called the raid “some third world bulls**.” And he’s absolutely right. The FBI has morphed into the Democratic Party’s version of the Stasi security force that served the East German communist regime.

In the video below, Bongino rightly told Watters the FBI has now lost complete credibility. He compared the bureau’s unwillingness to prosecute Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden for actual wrongdoing while it repeatedly invents reasons to pursue Trump.

Do you think that the FBI's raid has energized Republicans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (41 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

Most importantly, in order to save the republic, he called on Republicans to get out and vote for GOP candidates in November regardless of how they may feel about them personally.

“The management of the FBI has now shredded any single shred, sliver of credibility this agency had left. Nobody will take them seriously from this point on,” Bongino said. “It is over. You’ve heard the examples, [former Trump adviser Roger] Stone, [former Trump campaign manager Paul] Manafort, [former Trump attorney Michael] Cohen, over and over. Are they good guys? Are they bad guys? I don’t know. I don’t care. I don’t know them.

“All I’m telling you is you cannot tell me we still live in a constitutional republic and not the freakin’ third world when you have Hillary Clinton paying foreign agents to interfere with an election. People lying under oath repeatedly. Hunter Biden doing crack on tape and what happens? Where are the federal agents? They’re not in Malibu. They’re not in Chappaqua. They’re in Mar-a-Lago.

“This is some third world garbage that happened tonight. And I’m telling you, the FBI management, here’s the solution. Last thing. We have now got to win in 2022. You have no choice now, folks. ‘Oh, we don’t like the swampy Republicans.’ I don’t like them either. Republicans may not be the solution to your problems, but Democrats are certainly the cause of all your problems right now. If there was ever a clarion call to remove your a** from the seat and go vote in 2022, this is it.”

BREAKING: @dbongino goes off on the FBI Raid on Donald Trump: “This is some Third World BULLSH*T” pic.twitter.com/2e9jryfVOi — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2022

This means voting for the kind of Republicans conservative Americans might consider “squishy,” like Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for Senate in Pennsylvania. Every race matters when control of Congress hangs by a hair, and Monday’s raid proved that Democrats can’t be trusted with power.

Under the Biden administration, backed by Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress and the knee-jerk support of the mainstream media, the damage that’s being inflicted upon our country by the agencies that are tasked with enforcing our laws has reached a perilous level. American freedom is in serious jeopardy.

And sadly, that’s not hyperbole.

Republicans need to take power in Congress. And Merrick Garland needs to start answering to the American people.

