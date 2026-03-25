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The former abortion facility run by Dr. Kermit Gosnell where Gosnell facilitated the murder of countless babies via illegal late-term abortion in Philadelphia on May 1, 2013.
The former abortion facility run by Dr. Kermit Gosnell where Gosnell facilitated the murder of countless babies via illegal late-term abortion in Philadelphia on May 1, 2013. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

'House of Horrors' Abortion Doctor Kermit Gosnell Dies in Prison

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2026 at 6:10am
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Abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, who earned notoriety after being convicted for killing babies who survived abortion, has died.

Gosnell, was imprisoned at SCI Smithfield after being sentenced to multiple life terms, died March 1, according to WCAU-TV.

The doctor who ran his clinic for 30 years without discovery of what was taking place was 85.

Gosnell was found guilty of 237 crimes, including three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of three babies who were killed after delivery by having their spinal cords snipped.

Gosnell also pleaded guilty to 12 counts related to conspiracy to distribute controlled pharmaceutical drugs through phony prescriptions, according to WTXF-TV.

As noted by EWTN, the abortion clinic Gosnell operated for 30 years was dubbed the “house of horrors” after a 2010 raid. EWTN called Gosnell “America’s biggest serial killer.”

The raid was conducted because of his trafficking in prescription drugs, not abortion, as noted by CBS News.

“Gosnell hoarded baby body parts in the abortion facility in Philadelphia, where law enforcement found blood-stained rooms, rusting and unsanitary medical equipment, flea-infested cats and cat feces, “EWTN reported,

The clinic also contained “severed feet of unborn babies preserved in specimen jars and body parts in the freezer next to staff lunches,” EWTN reported.

During his trial, former clinic staff said hundreds of babies were killed.

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Maria V. Gallagher, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation of National Right to Life, said the horrors Gosnell inflicted should not be forgotten.

“We continue to grieve the loss of the babies and women who fell victim to Gosnell’s violent crime spree. And we hold out hope that the lessons learned from Gosnell’s reign of terror will not be forgotten,” she said.

“Tragically, public officials allowed his House of Horrors abortion facility to operate for years without being inspected,” Gallagher said.

“As the grand jury stated, hair and nail salons received greater scrutiny than Gosnell’s catastrophic abortion center.?

“We at Students for Life pray that he repented before dying,” Students for Life of America said in a statement.

“His operation was profit-driven, dangerous, and even led to the death of a mother.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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