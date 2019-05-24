SECTIONS
House Judiciary Chair Nadler Suffers Health Scare at News Conference, Nearly Collapses

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 24, 2019 at 11:08am
Modified May 24, 2019 at 11:43am
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler came close to collapsing during a news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York on Friday.

The New York Post reported that Nadler, 71, “put his head down” and “grew pale” at the event, which took place around noon.

“Code blue in the gymnasium” was announced at the public school where the event was taking place, and organizers cleared the room of the over 100 guests and reporters in attendance.

De Blasio, who was seated next to Nadler, encouraged him to “take a drink” and said he looked a “little dehydrated.”

The mayor asked him how he was feeling, and the congressman then put his head down.

Someone called out if there was a doctor present.

According to the Post, Nadler appeared to recover after doctors attended to him.

The congressman “is OK,” Nadler aide Daniel Schwartz told CNN. He “seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room,” Schwartz said.

“He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”

The lawmaker later tweeted a “thank you” to people for their concern.

“Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts,” Nadler wrote.

Nadler is currently engaged in a battle with the Trump administration.

He has subpoenaed both Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify about the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Both did not attend.

Earlier this month, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress.

De Blasio, meanwhile, announced his presidential candidacy last week, entering the crowded Democrat primary field.

