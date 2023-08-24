House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe of Georgia DA Fani Willis Shortly Before Trump Arrest

Expressing concerns about the motivation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into former President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee announced Thursday that it is looking into her conduct.

Trump was to be arraigned Thursday evening in Atlanta after being indicted on multiple charges related to his challenge of the 2020 presidential election results.

“Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” a statement from the committee said.

“Turning first to the question of motivation, it is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” the committee said in a letter to Willis signed by Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

“Additionally, the forewoman of the special grand jury you convened to investigate President Trump earlier this year bragged during an unusual media tour about her excitement at the prospect of subpoenaing President Trump and getting to swear him in,” the letter said.

The letter noted that “A Fulton County court has disqualified you from targeting current Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones as part of your probe on the grounds that you actively supported and held fundraising events for his Democratic opponent.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation,” the letter continued.

The document noted the timing of the investigation, which began in February 2021.

Willis “did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” the letter said.

“Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary. It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election,” the letter said.

The letter said the indictment crosses jurisdictional lines, saying it “appears to be an attempt to use state criminal law to regulate the conduct of federal officers acting in their official capacities.”

In one count, the letter noted, “the indictment seeks to criminalize under Georgia law the White House Chief of Staff arranging meetings and phone calls for the President. There are also aspects of the indictment that give rise to questions about whether your office is seeking to criminalize under Georgia law certain speech of federal officers, including the President, that is protected by the First Amendment.”

Jordan noted some of his key questions in a social media post.

“Was Fulton County DA Fani Willis working with Jack Smith? Was she communicating with the Executive Branch? Were any federal funds used in the investigation of President Trump?” Jordan wrote.

The letter elaborates on that, saying “there are questions about whether and how your office coordinated with DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith during the course of this investigation,” noting that many witnesses were interviewed by Georgia officials and Department of Justice prosecutors.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary (Committee) thus may investigate whether federal law enforcement agencies or officials were involved in your investigation or indictment. It may also investigate whether DOJ raised any concerns about how your investigation impacted federal interests, and if so, whether and how those concerns were resolved,” the letter said.

The letter called for a wide range of documents to be provided by Sept. 7, including federal funds used in connection with the investigation, communications between Willis’s office and the Justice Department, and communications between the DA’s office and Executive Branch officials.

