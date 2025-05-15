Share
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, listens to testimony during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the southern border on Sept. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, listens to testimony during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the southern border on Sept. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

House Judiciary Says Pfizer Engaged in 'Massive Scandal' Regarding COVID Vaccine Trial Data

 By Bryan Chai  May 15, 2025 at 2:27pm
The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republicans, has accused Pfizer of engaging in a “massive scandal” related to its COVID-19 vaccine trial data, alleging the company deliberately delayed results to influence the 2020 presidential election.

The allegations stem from a letter sent by Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, to Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on May 15, 2025, demanding documents and information.

According to a post on X by the House Judiciary GOP, “New Information Suggests Senior Pfizer Executives Conspired to Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Testing to Influence 2020 Election.”

The same post highlighted that “One exec was so scared about this being investigated that he asked to be relocated to Canada!”

The account called the situation a “MASSIVE SCANDAL” revealed by Jordan.

Jordan himself weighed in on X, stating, “Did Pfizer executives conspire to delay COVID-19 vaccine testing to influence the 2020 election? Based on our oversight, it sure looks like it.”

The accusations center on Dr. Philip Dormitzer, Pfizer’s former Global Head of Vaccines Research and Development, who allegedly made incriminating statements after leaving the company.

Dormitzer reportedly told colleagues at GSK, his subsequent employer, that in late 2020, senior Pfizer R&D executives decided to “deliberately slow down clinical testing” to avoid completion before the election.

GSK informed the committee that Dormitzer made a comment to the effect of, “Let’s just say it wasn’t a coincidence, the timing of the vaccine,” suggesting something intentional.

The House Judiciary Committee’s letter stated that GSK employees understood Dormitzer’s remarks to mean the delay was “not a situation of delaying disclosure of completed results but was a situation of slowing down results before disclosure became necessary.”

The committee alleged that this delay was a calculated move by senior Pfizer executives, including Dormitzer, to conceal critical public health information that could have impacted the 2020 election.

The letter emphasized, “This new information appears to suggest that Dr. Dormitzer and other senior Pfizer executives conspired to withhold public health information to influence the 2020 presidential election.”

Due to the severity of these allegations, the committee is seeking additional records from Pfizer to further its oversight investigation into the matter.

Conservative figures and outlets have reacted strongly to the allegations, with many calling for accountability and labeling the situation as election interference.

Arizona Rep. and gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs demanded accountability on X.

“There must be consequences for all involved,” he said.

Conservative outlet Townhall was similarly furious on X.

“This is outrageous! Election interference!” the outlet posted.

The allegations have reignited debates over the transparency of pharmaceutical companies during the COVID pandemic and their role in public health decisions, as well as the group’s alleged attempts to impact elections beyond voting.

If proven true, the claims could have significant legal and political repercussions for Pfizer and its former executives.

The House Judiciary Committee’s investigation continues, with Republicans vowing to uncover the full extent of what they call a deliberate effort to manipulate the 2020 election.

