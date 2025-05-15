House Judiciary Says Pfizer Engaged in 'Massive Scandal' Regarding COVID Vaccine Trial Data

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republicans, has accused Pfizer of engaging in a “massive scandal” related to its COVID-19 vaccine trial data, alleging the company deliberately delayed results to influence the 2020 presidential election.

The allegations stem from a letter sent by Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, to Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on May 15, 2025, demanding documents and information.

According to a post on X by the House Judiciary GOP, “New Information Suggests Senior Pfizer Executives Conspired to Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Testing to Influence 2020 Election.”

The same post highlighted that “One exec was so scared about this being investigated that he asked to be relocated to Canada!”

The account called the situation a “MASSIVE SCANDAL” revealed by Jordan.

🚨 HUGE 🚨 New Information Suggests Senior Pfizer Executives Conspired to Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Testing to Influence 2020 Election. One exec was so scared about this being investigated that he asked to be relocated to Canada! MASSIVE SCANDAL uncovered by @Jim_Jordan. pic.twitter.com/pZKLAz1Wmx — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 15, 2025

Jordan himself weighed in on X, stating, “Did Pfizer executives conspire to delay COVID-19 vaccine testing to influence the 2020 election? Based on our oversight, it sure looks like it.”

The accusations center on Dr. Philip Dormitzer, Pfizer’s former Global Head of Vaccines Research and Development, who allegedly made incriminating statements after leaving the company.

Did you get the COVID vaccine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 42% (268 Votes) No: 58% (371 Votes)

Dormitzer reportedly told colleagues at GSK, his subsequent employer, that in late 2020, senior Pfizer R&D executives decided to “deliberately slow down clinical testing” to avoid completion before the election.

GSK informed the committee that Dormitzer made a comment to the effect of, “Let’s just say it wasn’t a coincidence, the timing of the vaccine,” suggesting something intentional.

The House Judiciary Committee’s letter stated that GSK employees understood Dormitzer’s remarks to mean the delay was “not a situation of delaying disclosure of completed results but was a situation of slowing down results before disclosure became necessary.”

The committee alleged that this delay was a calculated move by senior Pfizer executives, including Dormitzer, to conceal critical public health information that could have impacted the 2020 election.

The letter emphasized, “This new information appears to suggest that Dr. Dormitzer and other senior Pfizer executives conspired to withhold public health information to influence the 2020 presidential election.”

Due to the severity of these allegations, the committee is seeking additional records from Pfizer to further its oversight investigation into the matter.

Conservative figures and outlets have reacted strongly to the allegations, with many calling for accountability and labeling the situation as election interference.

Arizona Rep. and gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs demanded accountability on X.

“There must be consequences for all involved,” he said.

Conservative outlet Townhall was similarly furious on X.

“This is outrageous! Election interference!” the outlet posted.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: @Jim_Jordan and @JudiciaryGOP just uncovered new info revealing that Pfizer execs DELIBERATELY WITHHELD DATA on clinical vaccine testing until AFTER the election! This is outrageous! Election interference! pic.twitter.com/f13VVJFxrU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025

The allegations have reignited debates over the transparency of pharmaceutical companies during the COVID pandemic and their role in public health decisions, as well as the group’s alleged attempts to impact elections beyond voting.

If proven true, the claims could have significant legal and political repercussions for Pfizer and its former executives.

The House Judiciary Committee’s investigation continues, with Republicans vowing to uncover the full extent of what they call a deliberate effort to manipulate the 2020 election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.