House Majority Leader Delivers Blunt Bad News to Nancy Pelosi

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not believe Republicans will lose their majority in the House in the November elections.

He called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s claim she will be the next speaker “one of the scariest things I’ve heard all week.”

“Picture it come November 9 waking up if the Democrats controlled the House and Nancy is giving this congratulatory speech about becoming speaker.

“What we had just transpire in the last year will all be reversed,” McCarthy told Fox News Sunday.

Democrats will win the majority in the House in November and she intends to run for speaker, Pelosi told the Boston Globe on May 1.

McCarthy isn’t sold on Pelosi’s prediction, believing the 2017 GOP tax cuts, strong economic growth, low unemployment, recent negotiations with North Korea, and the positive ground the party is making on opioids will give Republicans a boon in the 2018 midterms.

Pelosi called the 2017 tax cuts “crumbs” and called for all members of her caucus to vote against it.

“I believe at the end of this day, Nancy Pelosi will not be speaker and Republicans will keep the majority.

“Not because we want it to happen but because what we have achieved. You are finding the world is becoming safer…

“You have found that we are making economic strength,” McCarthy said.

Forty-seven House Republicans are either resigning, retiring or seeking other office in 2018.

Roughly 22 House members retire each election cycle, so to say the party is going through a seismic shift is not a misnomer.

It has been nearly 25 years — since 1994 — that a majority party incurred as many losses as Republicans have in 2018. Democrats controlled the House, leading up the to the 1994 midterms.

The party had 28 members announce retirement, and Republicans subsequently took them to the cleaners, picking up 54 seats and outright claiming the majority in what is now known as the “Republican Revolution.”

