House Members Move to Hold Rep. Al Green Accountable for His 'Childish' Disruption of Trump's Speech

The House will vote this week on a resolution to censure Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas for disrupting President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Shortly into Trump’s remarks, while he was making a point about the size of his election victory in November, Green stood up and called out, “You don’t have a mandate!” The congressman then refused to sit down as he continued to yell from the House floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson reminded Green of the rules of decorum required by members during the address, but when he refused to comply and take his seat, the speaker instructed the House sergeant-at-arms to remove him.

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington introduced a resolution to censure Green.

“Whereas, the conduct of the Representative from Texas disrupted the proceedings of the joint address and was a breach of proper conduct; and whereas, after numerous disruptions the representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant-at-arms; Now, therefore, be it resolved that Representative Al Green be censured,” the resolution reads.

Rep. Dan Newhouse has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Al Green. pic.twitter.com/wTBXAYIzmn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

After Trump’s speech, Fox News asked Johnson about Green’s conduct. “I suspect that there will be a censure resolution brought on the floor to discipline him,” the House speaker said. “We have to do that inside the House. We have to maintain decorum.”

The Hill reported that the resolution will be taken up this week.

After being escorted off the floor, Green told reporters, “I was making it clear to the president that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Further, he said, “He needs to save Medicaid. We need to raise the cap on Social Security. There’s a possibility it’s going to be hurt. And we’ve gotta protect Medicare.”

Trump has repeatedly pledged not to cut Medicaid, Social Security, or Medicare, but he will seek to root out fraud.

A reporter asked Green, “[Is] yelling during [Trump’s] speech the best way to get that across?”

“It is the best way to get it across to a person who uses his incivility … against our civility,” the congressman responded.

NEW: Rep. Al Green says he is working on articles of impeachment after being kicked out of Trump’s speech. “I have other things I’m protesting. And I’m also working on my articles of impeachment. This president is unfit.” I’ve never seen someone so butthurt. pic.twitter.com/QQ6Ws93yq7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Green further defended his actions, saying, “I am willing to suffer whatever punishment that is available to me. I didn’t say to anyone, ‘Don’t punish me.’ I’ve said I’ll accept the punishment, but it’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

The lawmaker also noted he is working on his articles of impeachment against Trump.

Green announced last month that he will be filing articles of impeachment for the “dastardly deeds proposed,” citing, in part, Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip.

The congressman filed three separate articles of impeachment against Trump during his first term.

80% of viewers tonight believe Al Green’s behavior was inappropriate. Another example of the Democrats taking the 20% side on an 80/20 issue. pic.twitter.com/qLc5Ux6bHq — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 5, 2025

A poll conducted by CNN Tuesday night found that 80 percent of respondents thought Green’s conduct during the president’s address was inappropriate.

