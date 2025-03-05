Share
News
Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, talks to reporters after being removed from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for interrupting President Donald Trumps speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday.
Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, talks to reporters after being removed from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for interrupting President Donald Trumps speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

House Members Move to Hold Rep. Al Green Accountable for His 'Childish' Disruption of Trump's Speech

 By Randy DeSoto  March 5, 2025 at 2:40pm
Share

The House will vote this week on a resolution to censure Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas for disrupting President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Shortly into Trump’s remarks, while he was making a point about the size of his election victory in November, Green stood up and called out, “You don’t have a mandate!” The congressman then refused to sit down as he continued to yell from the House floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson reminded Green of the rules of decorum required by members during the address, but when he refused to comply and take his seat, the speaker instructed the House sergeant-at-arms to remove him.

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington introduced a resolution to censure Green.

“Whereas, the conduct of the Representative from Texas disrupted the proceedings of the joint address and was a breach of proper conduct; and whereas, after numerous disruptions the representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant-at-arms; Now, therefore, be it resolved that Representative Al Green be censured,” the resolution reads.

After Trump’s speech, Fox News asked Johnson about Green’s conduct. “I suspect that there will be a censure resolution brought on the floor to discipline him,” the House speaker said. “We have to do that inside the House. We have to maintain decorum.”

Should Al Green be punished for his stunt?

The Hill reported that the resolution will be taken up this week.

After being escorted off the floor, Green told reporters, “I was making it clear to the president that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Further, he said, “He needs to save Medicaid. We need to raise the cap on Social Security. There’s a possibility it’s going to be hurt. And we’ve gotta protect Medicare.”

Trump has repeatedly pledged not to cut Medicaid, Social Security, or Medicare, but he will seek to root out fraud.

Related:
Democratic Congressman Dies 2 Months After Being Sworn Into Office

A reporter asked Green, “[Is] yelling during [Trump’s] speech the best way to get that across?”

“It is the best way to get it across to a person who uses his incivility … against our civility,” the congressman responded.

Green further defended his actions, saying, “I am willing to suffer whatever punishment that is available to me. I didn’t say to anyone, ‘Don’t punish me.’ I’ve said I’ll accept the punishment, but it’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

The lawmaker also noted he is working on his articles of impeachment against Trump.

Green announced last month that he will be filing articles of impeachment for the “dastardly deeds proposed,” citing, in part, Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip.

The congressman filed three separate articles of impeachment against Trump during his first term.

A poll conducted by CNN Tuesday night found that 80 percent of respondents thought Green’s conduct during the president’s address was inappropriate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Gene Hackman's Utility Company Speaks Out After Investigation, Details Deepen Mystery
House Members Move to Hold Rep. Al Green Accountable for His 'Childish' Disruption of Trump's Speech
The Only Thing Worse Than Democrats' Behavior During Trump's Speech Was Their Official Rebuttal
Georgia Trump Supporter Blows Up at Baiting CNN Reporter, Walks Off Mid-Interview: 'She Ain't Talking Facts'
Kamala Harris Backs Out of Oscars Appearance at the Last Minute: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation