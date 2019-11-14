House Minority Leader Flat-Out Calls Adam Schiff a Liar: 'His Body Language' Told on Him

The gloves are off.

After one day of public hearings on the House “inquiry” into impeaching President Donald Trump, California Republican and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took to the media on Capitol Hill on Thursday to level an explosive charge against Democrat Adam Schiff.

The Intelligence Committee chairman, McCarthy said in brutally unguarded language, has been lying to the American public about his knowledge of the “whistleblower” behind the impeachment drive.

As if to make sure there was no misunderstanding his words, McCarthy repeated them in more than one interview.

In what is likely to become an infamous moment from Wednesday’s hearing, Schiff assured his congressional colleagues and the American viewing audience that, “I do not know the identity of the whistleblower and I’m determined to make sure that identity is protected.”

Given Schiff’s record of grandstanding during these hearings, and shading the truth about the “whistleblower,” he hasn’t exactly established a reason for any American to trust him – at least any American who is not blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And on Thursday, McCarthy made it clear exactly how little he thinks Schiff’s words are worth.

“You know Adam Schiff has had contact with this whistleblower,” McCarthy told TheBlaze’s Eric Bolling.

“His staff had. His staff reached out to people. Prior to even the public knowing about this. This has been orchestrated, coordinated…”

Can Congress or the American people actually trust anything Adam Schiff says?! @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy says ABSOLUTELY NOT. In an interview airing tonight on BlazeTV, McCarthy tells @EricBolling why Dems have no credibility on impeachment. Watch here: https://t.co/i7H0MRcrBp pic.twitter.com/3Hlm6kkVBh — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 14, 2019

When Bolling asked if McCarthy thought Schiff had looked into the cameras and “lied,” McCarthy made no bones about it.

“If you watched him on all the shows, ‘Do you know who the whistleblower is?’ And you can tell in his body language that he’s lying at the moment. He says ‘No, I do not know.’ Then we find out later that they did know who the whistleblower was, and you know what the whistleblower also did?

“When they met with the inspector general, never mentioned that they met with Schiff’s staff.”

At a news conference Thursday, McCarthy repeated the charge when a reporter asked, “can you just say it plainly? Do you think he’s lying?”

“Yes,” McCarthy answered. “And I don’t think it’s the first time he’s lied to us either.”

REPORTER: “You just asserted…Adam Schiff either personally met with the whistleblower or knows the identity of the whistleblower, which he continues to deny…do you think he’s lying?” MCCARTHY: “Yes. And, I don’t think it’s the first time”pic.twitter.com/IkR1nierOV — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 14, 2019

There’s not a lot of wiggle room there, but there’s plenty of room for this to escalate.

When the leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives openly calls a top Democrat a “liar,” it’s bad enough.

When that top Democrat has essentially been deputized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to conduct an “impeachment inquiry” into the president, McCarthy is either calling Pelosi a “liar” too, or he’s calling her a fool.

In politics, being called a liar is no compliment, of course. But being a fool is unforgiveable.

However this kabuki-theater impeachment comes out – whether it dies in the House of Representatives or is murdered in the Republican-controlled Senate – there’s going to be no backing away from partisan confrontation for the rest of the Trump presidency, and probably for years after that.

The gloves are off now, and Democrats have only themselves to blame for where it takes the country.

