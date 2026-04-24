House Must Stop Senate's 'Unconscionable' Overnight Approval of Taxpayer-Funded Trans Treatments for Minors

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is sounding the alarm as Democrats won’t give up the fight to butcher children in the name of gender ideology.

On July 4, a federal ban on tax dollars going to abortion and transgender procedures will expire.

Politico reported that last year’s “Big Beautiful Bill” blocked funding to Planned Parenthood in the hundreds of millions to keep the organization from billing Medicaid for those services and others.

Despite Republican hopes of that ban lasting a decade, they only managed to get one year.

Hawley tried to extend the ban on Wednesday night, but was defeated, with Politico saying two Republicans — Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski — joining Democrats.

Fox News reported that Hawley is now calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to block funding.

Hawley wrote a letter to Johnson, which he posted to social media platform Facebook, providing the details of his proposal.

He wrote in his post along with the letter, “The Senate just greenlit billions of taxpayer dollars to fund transgender experimentation on our kids. The House must act to stop this abomination once and for all.”

“Last night, the Senate rejected my efforts to ban taxpayer funding for transgender treatments for minor children. The ball is now in your court. If the House fails to act immediately as part of reconciliation, billions of Federal dollars will go to Planned Parenthood and other medical ‘providers’ for hormones, puberty blockers, and irreversible treatments for minor children,” Hawley warned.

“This is unconscionable. Not one dollar of federal tax money should be used for this purpose. I urge you to act without delay,” he wrote.

“We know what Planned Parenthood will use this money for. A new study by Concerned Women for America finds there has been a total increase of over 40 percent in ‘gender-affirming care,’ ‘gender-affirming visits,’ and ‘gender-affirming services’ at Planned Parenthood and its affiliates. Planned Parenthood is positioned to supercharge its transgender agenda with taxpayer funding taken from the elderly and those in need.”

Hawley also posted footage of himself talking about the stakes.

“In the dead of night, the Senate voted to allow billions in taxpayer money to go to trans treatments — hormones, puberty blockers — for MINORS. Unconscionable,” he wrote on social media.

“Is the House now going to do the same?”

In the dead of night, the Senate voted to allow billions in taxpayer money to go to trans treatments – hormones, puberty blockers – for MINORS. Unconscionable. Is the House now going to do the same? pic.twitter.com/p2KHa685t8 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 23, 2026

If this funding is passed, it will be absolutely lethal to children across the country.

Time is of the essence considering Republicans could lose their majority by November — not that it helped them here.

Collins and Murkowski deserve mountains of scorn for siding with Democrats.

This party won’t move beyond their crusade to butcher innocent children and destroy lives, but it’s just as disgusting that Republicans are helping them do it.

Johnson needs to slam the door shut on this issue. We don’t need a yearlong ban; it must be ironclad in law in perpetuity.

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