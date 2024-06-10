House Oversight Chairman Puts Joe Biden on Notice After Issuing Criminal Referrals for Hunter and James Biden

The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend and issued a warning to President Joe Biden that an upcoming report from his committee will detail the “many crimes” committed by him and his administration very soon.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. James Comer about the criminal referrals his committee had recently sent to the Justice Department for the president’s son and brother, Hunter Biden and James Biden.

“Criminal referrals are very serious,” Comer said. “In fact, [Biden Attorney General] Merrick Garland has prosecuted people that were referred criminally to the Department of Justice during the Trump administration. So Merrick Garland’s on record taking congressional criminal referrals very seriously.

“So, we’re going to see how seriously he takes these that we referred here,” he said.

Comer went on to explain the nature of the alleged perjury committed by both Hunter Biden and James Biden in testimony given to congressional investigators while under oath.

“Joe Biden was the central figure in the family’s influence peddling scheme,” he argued, citing testimony to his committee. “The tens of millions of dollars that the Bidens took in from our adversaries around the world — which according to the IRS whistleblowers, they never paid a penny of taxes on — all of this happened because Joe Biden is the central figure in selling the brand and convincing the shady characters around the globe that his family was essentially speaking for him.”

Bartiromo wanted to know why, if all the Comer claimed was accurate, more referrals hadn’t been sent to the DOJ, for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering and other corruption.

“We’re just beginning, Maria,” Comer replied, but he also noted that the statute of limitations had already run out on some of the Biden family’s alleged crimes.

Nonetheless, “We’re going to deal with those,” the Kentucky Republican promised. “And we’re going to deal with Joe Biden. Remember: This is an investigation of Joe Biden.”

“We’re going to do all we can to hold Hunter Biden and all the different shady associates accountable; this is just the beginning. But the next step will be accountability for Joe Biden,” he said.

“I think everyone that’s kept up with this investigation will be very eager to see what the next step is,” Comer predicted.

Comer noted that the referrals sent to the DOJ thus far by his committee were within the statute of limitations, and further that it was possible that, should Garland decline to pursue them, they would remain within the statute during a hypothetical second administration of former President Donald Trump, whose attorney general might be more inclined to take up such investigations.

“Are you saying that we could expect a criminal referral against Joe Biden for money laundering?” Bartiromo asked Comer directly. “Is that what you just said.”

“I think it’s no secret Joe Biden’s committed many crimes,” Comer said, “and I think that you’re going to see a report very soon. That report is imminent. That’ll probably be an interim report that updates everybody on the crimes that Biden and his administration have committed throughout this investigation and throughout the years of the Obama-Biden administration.”

Comer did not provide a date for that expected report or for the conclusion of his committee’s current investigation.

