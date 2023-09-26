House Oversight Committee Announces 3 Witnesses for First Biden Impeachment Hearing

Three witnesses are scheduled to appear Thursday as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman holds the opening hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

An impeachment inquiry is a formal fact-gathering process that takes place prior to the introduction of articles of impeachment.

“Today, we are announcing the witnesses for our first hearing on the President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Impeachment Inquiry. This hearing will establish the basis for the impeachment inquiry and present the evidence House Republicans have uncovered to date regarding President Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s domestic and international business practices,” the panel said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The witnesses are Bruce Dubinsky the founder of Dubinsky Consulting; Eileen O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general with the Department of Justice Tax Division; and Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

The hearing’s mission is in its title: “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,” according to a news release from the committee posted on its website.

“Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky Republican, said in the news release.

“Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden showed up on at least two dozen occasions to send signals of access, influence, and power to those who were paying the Bidens,” Comer said.

Comer said the inquiry is necessary to get to the truth.

“Based on the evidence, Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption. Americans demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office. This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests,” he said.

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there was “no evidence” of Biden committing wrongdoing, prompting Comer to say, “mountains of evidence” exists, according to Fox News.

“I have no idea what she means. There are one or two disgruntled Republicans that are trying to claim there’s no evidence. But at the end of the day, the majority of Americans, poll after poll shows, they realize there are mountains of evidence,” Comer said.

“Let’s start with the fact that we’ve discovered the Biden family has taken in over $20 million from foreign nationals that came through a series of shell companies that were then laundered down to the Bidens in incremental payments,” he said.

“My question to the White House is, what did the Bidens do to receive that $20 million? They can’t answer it. They try to act like it didn’t happen, like it didn’t exist, but it did,” he said.

Comer said Joe Biden has been at the center of the Biden enterprise.

“We heard from the IRS whistle-blowers that they didn’t pay a penny of taxes on this money, that this investigation was leading to Joe Biden. We found even though Joe Biden said he never met with or spoke to or had any knowledge of any of these people who were mysteriously wiring millions of dollars to the Bidens, we have found through our deposition process that he spoke to every one of them on the phone over a dozen times,” he said.

“So there are mountains of evidence. We can talk about the text messages, the emails. We can talk about the bank receipts and that’s what we’re going to talk about next week in our first impeachment inquiry hearing,” he said.

Thursday’s 10 a.m. hearing will be livestreamed at https://oversight.house.gov/.

