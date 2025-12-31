House Oversight Committee Announces Minnesota Fraud Hearing, Calls on Tim Walz to Explain Himself

The hits just keep on coming against Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The same day reports first surfaced that Walz was facing a formal criminal complaint for his alleged role in the fraud scandal that has engulfed his state, it appears Congress wants some answers, too.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee came out with a blistering announcement that it plans to hold a hearing titled, “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I.”

And they’ve invited Walz and Democratic state Attorney General Keith Ellison to explain how this rampant fraud exploded under their watch.

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs,” committee chairman James Comey said in a statement. “American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money.

“The U.S. Department of Justice is actively investigating, prosecuting, and charging fraudsters who have stolen billions from taxpayers, and Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable.”

He continued: “In addition to conducting transcribed interviews with Minnesota state officials, the House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs to expose failures, identify solutions, and deliver accountability.

“Next week, we will hear from Minnesota state lawmakers who sounded the alarm on this fraud — and whose warnings were ignored by the Walz administration. This misconduct cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers and accountability they deserve.”

The House Oversight Committee directly called out Walz in a subsequent X post:

🚨 We’re bringing in Tim Walz to answer for the massive fraud in Minnesota. Two hearings. Answers. Accountability.

Jan 7 → MN State Reps

Feb 10 → Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison We will expose failures and identify solutions so we can legislate so this DOES NOT happen again. pic.twitter.com/zJqnMYFoSP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 31, 2025

“We’re bringing in Tim Walz to answer for the massive fraud in Minnesota,” the group claimed.

Comey also took to social media to directly address the scandal:

🚨🚨🚨 The House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs to expose failures and identify solutions. DOJ is actively investigating, prosecuting, and charging fraudsters who have stolen billions from taxpayers, and Congress has a… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 31, 2025

“This misconduct and fraud under Governor Walz’s watch cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers,” Comey reiterated.

Comey clearly means business, and it’s unlikely that Walz’s explanation for this debacle will fly with the Oversight Committee:

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs. Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/bgvKPxVxxm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 30, 2025

“We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs,” Walz claimed a day before Comey’s announcement.

Walz then, curiously, blamed President Donald Trump for these issues.

“Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison,” Walz claimed, though it’s unclear what, exactly, he’s referring to with regard to Trump.

The president has been consistently critical of the outsized Somali population in Minnesota, and that’s the group that’s been most heavily linked to the fraud epidemic in Minnesota.

In fact, back in March, Trump explicitly added Somalia (among other countries) to an expanded travel ban list.

The first hearing is slated for Jan. 7. The Oversight Committee will hear from Minnesota GOP Reps. Kristin Robbins, Walter Hudson, and Marion Rarick.

The hearing will be live-streamed at this link.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.