House Oversight Committee Calls Out LA Mayor Karen Bass After She Dodges Testifying at Hearing

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is seeking testimony from Los Angeles’ Democratic Mayor Karen Bass related to federal funding for the homeless and called her out on social media after she brushed them off

The committee said the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority has received over $1 billion since 2021, and federal lawmakers want to know how it was spent.

“Mayor Karen Bass is apparently ‘not available’ to testify before Congress about Los Angeles’ homelessness funding on Sept. 15,” the Tuesday X post read. “LAHSA has received over $1 BILLION in federal funds since 2021.”

The committee added, “Surely Mayor Bass can find some time to answer questions about where the money went.”

Mayor Karen Bass is apparently “not available” to testify before Congress about Los Angeles’ homelessness funding on Sept. 15. LAHSA has received over $1 BILLION in federal funds since 2021. Surely Mayor Bass can find some time to answer questions about where the money went. https://t.co/MNdEbKFPLN — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 8, 2026

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin posted a letter on X from Bass’ counsel David Michaelson, outlining her reasons for not attending.

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“NEW: Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass’ office informs the House Oversight Committee she is unavailable to testify at their hearing next Tuesday re: the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) allocation of federal funds to NGO’s and non-profits in the LA area,” his post read.

“In the letter, Bass’ office distances themselves from LAHSA, pointing out it is not a city of Los Angeles government entity, and Bass doesn’t control its budget or operations, though, she is one of the ten members of the LAHSA commission, which includes four other members appointed by Mayor Bass.”

NEW: Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass’ office informs the House Oversight Committee she is unavailable to testify at their hearing next Tuesday re: the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) allocation of federal funds to NGO’s and non-profits in the LA area. In the letter,… pic.twitter.com/acLKdAt26K — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2026

Melugin included a quote from a House Oversight Committee spokesperson who said, “It’s a shame Mayor Bass is afraid to come testify about her policies that have increased homelessness in Los Angeles and enabled a culture of corruption.”

The letter said that Bass’ office would “do our best to provide records as soon as possible” to the committee, but that it will “take some time considering the breadth of the requested records [cover] a period of more than six years.”

Michaelson also wrote that the mayor’s office has reached out to “subcommittee staff to discuss the issue” of availability.

“Federal funds must be spent appropriately and responsibly,” the letter continued. “And the mayor has prioritized effective homeless services including her signature interim housing program, Inside Safe.”

Michaelson also hit back against claims that homelessness has gotten worse under Bass’ leadership, claiming that there has been an “11 percent decrease in street homelessness since she took office” and that her policy of not giving out drug needles has made a major impact.

Various media reports conflict with these points, with Bass getting much of the blame for the city’s homelessness crisis.

Even her hometown newspaper, The Los Angeles Times, reported on “Inside Safe” in April and wrote that Bass’ $300 million program resulted in 40 percent of homeless participants returning to the streets.

“Los Angeles has spent more than $300 million on Inside Safe since Bass launched the program in December 2022, clearing scores of homeless encampments and moving about 5,800 people into interim housing — mostly hotels and motels,” the article read.

“The goal was to get each of those people into permanent housing, typically taxpayer-funded apartments.”

“But even as the mayor’s initiative brings more people indoors, a growing number are winding up back on the street,” the story continued. “The longer the program exists, the greater the share of participants who have returned to ‘unsheltered’ homelessness.”

The Los Angeles Times also noted last month that there was an increase of nearly 1.9 percent in the homelessness count since the previous survey.

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