The top Republican member on the House Oversight Committee is looking into possible ethics violations in Hunter Biden’s art stint.

“As you are undoubtedly aware, the president’s son selling artwork has generated numerous questions surrounding the ethics and propriety of such actions,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News to New York City art dealer Georges Berges.

Biden is listed on Berges’ gallery website as one of its artists.

“A lawyer by profession, Hunter Biden now devotes his career to the creative arts, bringing a myriad of experiences to producing powerful and impactful works,” his profile on the website reads.

“His paintings range from photographic to mixed-media to abstract works on canvas, yupo paper, wood, and metal. He incorporates oil, acrylic, ink, and the written word to create unique experiences that have become his signature.”

Comer in his letter pointed out that the White House’s agreement with Berges to keep the identities of those who purchased Biden’s artwork anonymous, even from Biden himself, offers “more obscurity for the buyers of Mr. Biden’s compositions.”

“The anonymous sales of the president’s son’s artwork could be an avenue for anyone rich enough — including, potentially, American adversaries — to buy their way into the Biden family’s, and President [Joe] Biden’s, good graces,” Fox News reported.

Furthermore, Comer criticized the high prices Berges set for Biden’s works, saying Biden does not seem to believe his art is worth as much as Berges thinks it is.

Biden’s artwork is reportedly being sold for between $75,000 to $500,000.

“The prices your gallery has set for these pieces by a new, untrained, celebrity artist are unprecedented,” Comer wrote.

“One New York art adviser said such prices are ‘sort of insulting to the art ecosystem, as if anyone could do it.’”

Comer wrote that given Hunter Biden’s “previous roles as lawyer, lobbyist, and ill-defined executive for an international fossil fuel corporation, the latest chapter in — as you describe it — his ‘heroic journey’ is subject to skepticism.”

“It is the Oversight Committee’s responsibly to scrutinize Mr. Biden’s business activities because he chooses to conduct them in the most murky and corrupt corners of international affairs,” Comer continued.

“Moreover, he has chosen — in the latest iteration of his career — to sell commodities of fluid and opaque value to anonymous benefactors.”

Comer finished his letter by asking Berges to provide the Oversight Committee with information about Hunter Biden’s art dealings, including the identities of those who purchased his artwork and those who went to his art shows, from November 2020 to the present.

Comer said that information would aid the committee in “its investigation of possible undue White House influence.”

Neither Berges nor the White House replied to Fox News’ requests for comment.

