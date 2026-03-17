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Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Pam Bondi

 By Jack Davis  March 17, 2026 at 3:04pm
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Attorney General Pam Bondi has been subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to be grilled about the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files.

The subpoena was issued on Tuesday, according to a news release posted on the committee’s website.

The release noted that Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will give the panel a private briefing on Wednesday.

The letter from Chairman James Comer to Bondi also calls for her to appear before the panel in public on April 14.

The letter said the panel was reviewing “possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, the ways in which Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials.”

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the letter said.


“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” the letter added.

A representative of the Justice Department called the subpoena “completely unnecessary,” according to Fox News.

“Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the representative said.

“She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow. As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”

The vote to subpoena Bondi came earlier this month and was spearheaded by Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina. Mace’s motion to force Bondi to appear was supported by fellow Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

Related:
Report: Pam Bondi Living on Military Base Amid Fears She Might Be Targeted by Radicals or Foreign 'Adversaries'

All of the panel’s Democrats joined Mace and her band of supporters to overcome opposition from all of the other Republican members of the committee.


In a post on X, Mace said, “Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not.”

“The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed,” she continued.

“Three million documents have been released, and we still don’t have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there,” Mace wrote.

“We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice. The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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