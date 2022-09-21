The Democrat-dominated House Oversight Committee on Tuesday shot down an effort by the committee’s Republicans to get their hands on documents pertaining to the Biden family’s overseas interests.

Democrats turned back the GOP effort in a 23-19 party-line vote, according to CNN, which cited the bid as an effort by House Republicans to lay a foundation for investigating Hunter Biden if Republicans take control of the House in the November elections.

“The American people deserve transparency about the Biden family’s suspicious foreign business deals, but Democrats today voted to conceal this information from them,” Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the ranking Republican on the committee, said in a statement on the website of the GOP minority on the committee.

“We know Hunter and the Biden family peddled access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves and they racked up over 150 suspicious activity reports in doing so.

“This is a huge threat to national security and our interests, and Americans need to know about Joe Biden’s involvement in these deals,” he said in the statement, which was headlined, “Democrats Vote to Shield Biden Family from Accountability for Shady Foreign Business Deals.”

‼️ OUTRAGEOUS ‼️ Democrats vote to hide info about the Biden family’s shady business deals. Why are Democrats afraid of the truth? Americans deserve transparency. More from @RepJamesComer.https://t.co/LVfSsnGGnw — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) September 20, 2022

“Democrats refuse to acknowledge any concerns about the Biden family’s business schemes and influence peddling,” Comer also said in the statement.

“Democrats instead resorted to talking about climate change, drug prices, their Inflation Increase Act, and former President Trump. This is a smokescreen. While Democrats continue to shield the Biden family from any congressional oversight, Republicans will continue to press for answers and accountability.”

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, the committee’s chair, called the effort to secure documents “a nakedly partisan effort,” reflecting an obsession with Hunter Biden that was designed to smear President Joe Biden, according to CNN.

🚨@GOPoversight uncovered a plan by the Biden family to sell U.S. natural gas reserves to China. Chinese business partners provided the Biden family detailed maps identifying critical U.S. gas reserves. It’s not just Hunter. Joe Biden was deeply involved. @FoxNews @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/3iYn0gIkMd — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 21, 2022

However, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Hunter Biden’s activities are a cause for concern. He branded the president’s assertion he knows nothing about his son’s business ventures “a lie,” according to Fox News.

Donalds honed in on reports that Hunter Biden helped a Chinese firm acquire a cobalt mine in Africa, noting the need for cobalt in electric vehicle batteries.

President Biden claims he knows nothing about his son’s shady deals. That’s crazy. Hunter has engaged in deals that jeopardize national security, like selling a cobalt mine from a U.S. company to a Chinese company. @RepDonaldsPress blasts Democrats for blocking oversight. pic.twitter.com/ZLpoWVz6x8 — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) September 20, 2022

“So do you mean to tell me that Joe Biden … had no idea that his son was engaged in the sale of a cobalt mine to a Chinese company at the same time when the centerpiece of Joe Biden’s energy policy is electric cars in the United States? Come on, folks. That is just crazy,” he said, according to Fox News.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana likened the tentacles of the Biden family to a novel, Fox reported.

“Who would not want to read about the exploits of the grand, criminal political family, the Bidens?” Higgins said.

“Who would be surprised that from the loins of the big guy, Joe Biden, a fresh Democrat criminal would spring, Hunter Biden? We’re absolutely going to look into this stuff, we’re going to reveal it for the American people,” he said.

In the Senate, more than 30 Republican senators called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, CNN noted.

