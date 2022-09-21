Parler Share
House Oversight Democrats Just Voted 'to Shield Biden Family from Accountability', Republicans Allege

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2022 at 8:03am
The Democrat-dominated House Oversight Committee on Tuesday shot down an effort by the committee’s Republicans to get their hands on documents pertaining to the Biden family’s overseas interests.

Democrats turned back the GOP effort in a 23-19 party-line vote, according to CNN, which cited the bid as an effort by House Republicans to lay a foundation for investigating Hunter Biden if Republicans take control of the House in the November elections.

“The American people deserve transparency about the Biden family’s suspicious foreign business deals, but Democrats today voted to conceal this information from them,” Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the ranking Republican on the committee, said in a statement on the website of the GOP minority on the committee.

“We know Hunter and the Biden family peddled access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves and they racked up over 150 suspicious activity reports in doing so.

“This is a huge threat to national security and our interests, and Americans need to know about Joe Biden’s involvement in these deals,” he said in the statement, which was headlined, “Democrats Vote to Shield Biden Family from Accountability for Shady Foreign Business Deals.”

“Democrats refuse to acknowledge any concerns about the Biden family’s business schemes and influence peddling,” Comer also said in the statement.

Should an official investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden take place?

“Democrats instead resorted to talking about climate change, drug prices, their Inflation Increase Act, and former President Trump. This is a smokescreen. While Democrats continue to shield the Biden family from any congressional oversight, Republicans will continue to press for answers and accountability.”

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, the committee’s chair, called the effort to secure documents “a nakedly partisan effort,”  reflecting an obsession with Hunter Biden that was designed to smear President Joe Biden, according to CNN.

However, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Hunter Biden’s activities are a cause for concern. He branded the president’s assertion he knows nothing about his son’s business ventures “a lie,” according to Fox News.

Donalds honed in on reports that Hunter Biden helped a Chinese firm acquire a cobalt mine in Africa, noting the need for cobalt in electric vehicle batteries.

“So do you mean to tell me that Joe Biden …  had no idea that his son was engaged in the sale of a cobalt mine to a Chinese company at the same time when the centerpiece of Joe Biden’s energy policy is electric cars in the United States? Come on, folks. That is just crazy,” he said, according to Fox News.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana likened the tentacles of the Biden family to a novel, Fox reported.

“Who would not want to read about the exploits of the grand, criminal political family, the Bidens?” Higgins said.

“Who would be surprised that from the loins of the big guy, Joe Biden, a fresh Democrat criminal would spring, Hunter Biden? We’re absolutely going to look into this stuff, we’re going to reveal it for the American people,” he said.

In the Senate, more than 30 Republican senators called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, CNN noted.

