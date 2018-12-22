House Passes $5.7 Billion Bill for Trump’s Border Wall

The Republican-controlled House set up a showdown Friday by approving money for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

The House passed the $5.7 billion bill Thursday night by a vote of 217 to 185. However, the Senate’s most recent budget bill did not include funding for the wall, leading to Friday negotiations aimed at averting a government shutdown that would take place at midnight, NBC reported.

Although Democrats could not block the House vote, they have the power to do so in the Senate because Senate rules require 60 votes to pass appropriations bills.

Early Friday evening, a procedural vote passed that allowed senators to keep working on a compromise.

“I hope Senate Democrats will work with the White House on an agreement that can pass both houses of Congress and then receive the president’s signature,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to The Washington Post.

TRENDING: Congress Considered To Have Lowest Ethics of All Professions

Trump had pushed hard for the wall, tweeting earlier on Thursday, “The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!”

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

On Friday, he praised Republican members of Congress for passing the funding.

Do you support President Donald Trump's demand for a border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!” he tweeted.

No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

He also chastised Democrats who oppose his signature project.

“The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!” he tweeted.

RELATED: Federal Workers Will Get Holiday Paychecks Even If Government Shuts Down

The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Trump had urged McConnell to change Senate rules to allow passage of an appropriations bill with only a simple majority of Senate votes instead of the current limit of 60 votes.

Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

McConnell said he would not seek to change the rules.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to resist Trump for as long as it takes.

“President Trump, you will not get your wall,” the New York Democrat said. “You’re not getting your wall today, next week or on Jan. 3 when Democrats take control of the House.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.