Democrats in the House of Representatives have passed a bill that would criminalize private gun sales or transfers conducted away from the watchful eye of the FBI’s flawed criminal background check system.

USA Today reported H.R. 8 passed on Thursday in a 227-203 vote, with eight Republicans voting for it. Three of those RINOs, Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Christopher Smith of New Jersey, actually co-sponsored the bill.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson of California, who represents the state’s wine country north of the San Francisco Bay area in California’s 5th congressional district.

Thompson presented his case on the House floor and eventually Twitter on Wednesday. The congressman even claimed without evidence that 90 percent of the American people support his anti-gun bill.

That’s why today I was proud to speak on the House floor in favor of #HR8, my Bipartisan Background Checks Act that would expand background checks and keep guns out of the hands of those who may be a danger to themselves or others. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) March 10, 2021

This bill has bipartisan support from 90 percent of the American peopled and it’s long past time to get it enacted into law. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) March 10, 2021

The bill aims to “require a background check for every firearm sale,” and to “utilize the current background checks process in the United States to ensure individuals prohibited from gun possession are not able to obtain firearms.”

“It shall be unlawful for any person who is not a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer to transfer a firearm to any other person who is not so licensed, unless a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer has first taken possession of the firearm for the purpose of [compliance with the law],” the bill states.

If the bill passes in the Senate and reaches the president’s desk at the White House, it would make people criminals for giving or receiving firearms between friends and neighbors — or anyone who is not an immediate family member.

Called the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021,” the bill claims it will protect human life by intervening to prevent firearms transfers not cleared by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

NICS of course didn’t stop nutcase Stephen Paddock from killing 58 people and wounding more than 850 others in 2017 at a Las Vegas country music concert. Paddock purchased his firearms legally by passing FBI background checks and we all know what happened from there.

Paddock is joined by several other mass shooters and monsters who NICS cleared before they went on to commit unthinkable atrocities.

When people truly wish to get ahold of guns, they’re going to find a way. Black markets exist solely to provide services for those unable to find what they want in the open market. That fact is as true with firearms as it is with heroin.

Luckily for these people, the country’s border is wide open now that Democrats have swung wide the gate for people, drugs and of course guns. Criminals can go on buying their guns illegally — either through the border or from thefts — while everyone else is infringed upon.

This is, of course, what this bill and others are all about — punishing good people and pushing them around.

Legal gun owners and law-abiding citizens are not the problem, nor have they ever been the problem with crime or acts of violence. Still, we gun owners must have every gun — and presumably at some point every round, holster and optic — registered and OK’d by people like Thompson.

They want to criminalize us.

Thompson wasn’t audacious enough to go after the Second Amendment in its entirety with his “bipartisan” background check bill.

The Bill of Rights states quite clearly that the right to own and bear arms shall not be infringed upon. It does not, however, state in no uncertain terms that all manners of ownership are protected.

Democrats will use such an omission about means for obtaining arms to chip away at gun ownership while eventually attempting to make the entire Second Amendment cost-prohibitive via taxes or illegal altogether.

The situation will likely come to a head before the majority conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

Sadly, the high court has shown in recent months that it is not a reliable firewall for Americans concerned about their rights, which is why the next election is all the more important.

Vote for candidates who care about election integrity, gun and property rights, along with other issues which might affect your daily lives.

As of this moment, there is no authority or body in Washington that has proven itself an ally for law-abiding gun owners.

