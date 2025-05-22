House Passes 'Big Beautiful Bill' by Narrowest of Margins After Several Republicans Oppose

By a one-vote margin, President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed the House on Thursday morning.

The vote was 215-214. Five Republicans did not support the bill, according to the House clerk. All 212 Democrats present opposed the bill.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio voted against the bill. House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland voted “present.” Republican Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and David Schweikert of Arizona did not vote.

Seen on C-SPAN: U.S. House passes President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” pic.twitter.com/zTRNv3vmVv — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2025

“The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump’s America First agenda. Once again, they have been proven wrong,” Johnson said in a statement posted to X.

“Today, the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans.”

PASSED: ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT pic.twitter.com/AiE3w1eo2p — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 22, 2025

“House Democrats voted against all of it — which clearly proves they want tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, and Medicaid for illegal immigrants,” he continued.

During debate on the bill, Johnson said the vote was history in the making.

“Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation-shaping and life-changing. It’s the kind of transformational change that future generations will study,” he said in a video posted to X.

“One day, they’ll look back at this day as a turning point in American history, and it’s exactly what we were sent here to do.”

.@SpeakerJohnson on the One Big Beautiful Bill: “Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation shaping and life changing. It’s the kind of transformational change that future generations will study. One day, they’ll look back the look back at this day as a turning point in… pic.twitter.com/sWkDwbPkIb — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) May 22, 2025

The bill now goes to the Senate, where changes are likely.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who had opposed the bill in its initial form, joined Republicans in voting for its passage on Thursday.

“Some good, some bad,” Roy said, according to Roll Call. “We got some good cuts, but it just still blows a lot of deficits in the first few years.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has PASSED the House, prompting CHEERS on the floor. 215-214. No tax on tips, no tax on over time, border security funding, and other major aspects of the Trump agenda. pic.twitter.com/4VcolgyUQc — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 22, 2025

The bill drew cheers after passage, according to a video posted to X.

