Share
News
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on Thursday.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

House Passes 'Big Beautiful Bill' by Narrowest of Margins After Several Republicans Oppose

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2025 at 6:26am
Share

By a one-vote margin, President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed the House on Thursday morning.

The vote was 215-214. Five Republicans did not support the bill, according to the House clerk. All 212 Democrats present opposed the bill.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio voted against the bill. House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland voted “present.” Republican Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and David Schweikert of Arizona did not vote.

“The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump’s America First agenda. Once again, they have been proven wrong,” Johnson said in a statement posted to X.

“Today, the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans.”

Will the bill pass the Senate?

“House Democrats voted against all of it — which clearly proves they want tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, and Medicaid for illegal immigrants,” he continued.

During debate on the bill, Johnson said the vote was history in the making.

“Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation-shaping and life-changing. It’s the kind of transformational change that future generations will study,” he said in a video posted to X.

“One day, they’ll look back at this day as a turning point in American history, and it’s exactly what we were sent here to do.”

Related:
Top Democrat on House Oversight Committee Dies at Age 75

The bill now goes to the Senate, where changes are likely.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who had opposed the bill in its initial form, joined Republicans in voting for its passage on Thursday.

“Some good, some bad,” Roy said, according to Roll Call. “We got some good cuts, but it just still blows a lot of deficits in the first few years.”

The bill drew cheers after passage, according to a video posted to X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




House GOP Moves in on Biden's Inner Circle, Demand to Know the Truth About 'Historic Scandal'
Trump Admin Goes Nuclear on Harvard: All Foreign Students Banished from Campus
Girl, 14, Dies Tragically While Filming Social Media Video: Police
Woman Shot in 'Security Incident' at CIA Headquarters
Disturbing Update One Month After 15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation