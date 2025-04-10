House Passes Bill to Rein in 'Activist Judges and Their Rogue Rulings'

Federal judges would lose their sweeping power to issue broad injunctions that paralyze federal policy if a bill passed by the House becomes law.

The “No Rogue Rulings Act” passed the House 219-213 on Wednesday.

Rep. Michael Turner of Ohio was the only Republican to vote against the bill, which now heads to the Senate for consideration there. No Democrats voted for the bill.

“We took on the activist judges and their rogue rulings. Now it’s on to the Senate to send this to the desk of @realDonaldTrump,” Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California, who sponsored the bill, posted on X.

“Since President Trump has returned to office, left-leaning activists have cooperated with ideological judges who they have sought out to take their cases and weaponize nationwide injunctions to stall dozens of lawful executive actions and initiatives,” Issa said, according to The Hill.

“These sweeping injunctions represent judicial activism at the worst.”

The bill, H.R. 1562, “limits the authority of federal district courts to issue injunctions.”

“Specifically, it prohibits a district court from issuing an injunction unless the injunction applies only to the parties of the particular case before the court,” the bill summary said.

Fox News noted that federal judges have issued at least 15 injunctions to stop various Trump administration efforts over the past three months.

“A lot of things get called commonsense around here, but this one genuinely is,” Republican Rep. Derek Schmidt of Kansas said.

“The judicial vendetta against President Trump’s agenda needs to be checked,” Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana said.

“Nationwide injunctions by activists judges have stood in the way of the American people’s will and in some cases their safety, since the president was sworn into office.”

The bill “will stop individual judge’s political beliefs from preventing the wants and needs of our citizens from being implemented,” he explained.

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas said the bill would stop judicial overreach.

“Many Democrat-appointed lower court judges have conducted themselves like activist liberal lawyers in robes while attempting to stop President Trump’s nationwide reforms. The No Rogue Rulings Act limits this unchecked power,” he said.

