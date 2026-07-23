House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution After 4 Republicans Vote with Democrats

On Thursday, House Democrats succeeded in adopting an entirely symbolic resolution designed to curtail President Donald Trump’s Iran war powers.

According to The Hill, four Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in passing the resolution by a margin of 214-208.

Republican Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania joined a perennial Trump nemesis, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, in siding with the Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington sponsored the resolution. In pre-vote remarks on the House floor Wednesday, the congresswoman called it a “vote of conscience.”

“This is a vote that requires us to find the strength to do what is right for the American people, and to send the clearest, even stronger message to this president of the United States that the United States Congress, the House of Representatives, is reasserting our authority over war. This war must end,” she added.

A similar resolution in the Senate failed on Thursday, 47-49, according to the Associated Press.

On the other side of the debate, Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida chastised his House colleagues.

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“To belittle this mission is to belittle and demean the very service these members gave their life for,” Mast, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, said, according to the AP. “Their sacrifice was not meaningless. This operation is bringing reckoning for the hundreds of times Iran has attacked and killed people of the United States of America.”

The House adopted the resolution during an escalation in the Iran War, which has resulted in U.S. fatalities.

Moreover, in testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, while asking for $67 billion in supplemental funding, acknowledged that the Iran War has cost about $37.5 billion thus far, CBS News reported.

Following the Senate vote Thursday, the White House issued a statement.

“The President has the Constitutional authority to defend the United States and our citizens from the danger posed by the Iranian regime,” the statement read, according to the Associated Press. “This requires the ability to act decisively to ensure it never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

A congressional resolution, of course, has no constitutional power to bind the executive. Trump may simply ignore it, as he did last month.

The Constitution, however, does place war-making powers in the hands of Congress. In fact, one-third of Congress’ enumerated powers in Article I, Sec. 8, pertain to war and the armed forces.

Early presidents recognized as much. For instance, President James Madison, widely known as the “Father of the Constitution,” sought Congress’ permission for the War of 1812.

A century later, President Woodrow Wilson, an Ivy League progressive, did likewise.

On the other hand, in the mid-20th century Congress largely abdicated its war-making powers. Thus, the Senate, for instance, has not formally voted to declare war since 1942.

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