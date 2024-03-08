House Passes the Laken Riley Act Despite Opposition from 170 Democrats

The House on Thursday passed the Laken Riley Act, which would require federal immigration officials to detain illegal immigrants charged with theft.

Riley, 22, was killed last month on the Athens, Georgia, campus of the University of Georgia. Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who had a child endangerment charge against him in New York state and a shoplifting charge against him in Georgia before Riley’s death, has been charged with killing her.

The bill passed 251-170. The clerk of the House recorded all Republicans and 37 Democrats supporting the bill, while all 170 opponents were Democrats.

“170 House Democrats just voted against the Laken Riley Act, refusing to require the detention and deportation of illegal immigrants who have been caught committing a crime. Sadly, if these Democrats have their way, there will be more victims like Laken Riley,” House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on social media platform X.

“House Republicans are not going to stand by quietly while the President and his administration release dangerous criminals into our communities,” Johnson said, according to The Washington Post.

“The Laken Riley Act would help prevent future tragedies. If Senator [Charles E.] Schumer and President Biden care to protect Americans and are serious about securing the border, they will bring this legislation up for a vote and sign it into law immediately.”

The future of the bill is uncertain, although House Republicans dared Democrats to bring it to a Senate vote.

Will @chuckschumer allow a vote on the Laken Riley Act in the Senate? Would @JoeBiden veto it? These are the questions reporters should be asking. #SayHerName — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 7, 2024

“Colleagues, today we act on behalf of those who are no longer with us because of Joe Biden’s policies,” bill sponsor and Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said, according to a statement on his website.

Should the Senate pass the Laken Riley Act immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (418 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“Let’s continue to pray for her family and friends as they grieve her loss and resolve to continue to fight for the American people against the lawlessness created by this administration,” he said, noting that the goal of the bill is to “prevent this from happening to another American.”

“Let’s ensure justice for Laken Riley,” Collins said in the release, which noted, “The bill directly addresses one of the federal policy issues related to Laken Riley’s murder.”

During the debate on the bill, Republicans linked Riley’s death to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, according to The New York Times.

“Laken Riley is dead because of Joe Biden’s policies,” Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey said.

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California said the crime was “foreordained the day this administration took office.”

During the State of the Union speech, Biden responded to criticism he had not yet said Riley’s name publicly. He showed a pin with Riley’s name given to him by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, but flubbed the murder victim’s name.

According to the New York Post, Biden told Greene before the speech, “I know how to say her name.”

During the speech, however, Biden referred to her as “Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.