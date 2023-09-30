Share
House Passes Last-Minute Measure, Senate Now Has Only Hours Left to Act

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2023 at 1:19pm
The House on Saturday passed a stopgap funding bill that would keep the federal government from shutting down.

The bill to keep the government running for the next 45 days did not include funding for Ukraine, which had been in various Senate versions of continuing resolutions needed to keep government offices open Monday.

According to The New York Times, the bill passed 335-91, with 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans in support.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona voted against the resolution, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A full roll call of House members is posted on the House website.

As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear whether the Senate would approve the House bill.

However, according to The Washington Post, a source it did not name said the White House would look favorably on the bill.

The official said that support was due to the lack of significant spending cuts in the bill and indicated that Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be bringing a separate bill to fund aid for Ukraine that was stripped from the continuing resolution.

McCarthy said the bill would “keep government open for 45 days for the House and Senate to get their work done,” according to The Hill.

“We will also — knowing what had transpired through the summer, the disasters in Florida, the horrendous fire in Hawaii, and also the disasters in California and Vermont — We will put the supplemental portion that the president asked for in disaster there, too,” he said.

“Keeping the government open while we continue to do our work to end the wasteful spending and the wokeism and most important, secure our border,” he also said.

McCarthy had faced threats from Republicans that if he put what Congress calls a “clean” bill on the floor, shorn of controversial issues, he could be challenged to hold his post as Speaker.

Should the House have passed this resolution?

“If someone wants to remove me because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try,” McCarthy said.

The federal government was due to run out of the authority to spend money at midnight Saturday, as Fiscal Year 2023 comes to a close.

On-time federal budgets do not happen often, which leads to the passage of continuing resolutions to keep the government running. The FY 2023 budget, which took effect last Oct. 1, did not receive final congressional passage until Dec. 23, according to The New York Times.

 

 

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
