Even as most House Democrats stood aloof from Rep. Ashley Hinson’s call to stand up for pregnant college students who want to be moms, the House on Thursday passed the Iowa Republican’s Pregnant Students’ Rights Act that requires colleges to give pregnant students information on keeping a child instead of only handing out information on abortion.

The bill passed 217-211. Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was the only Democrat to support the bill, which was supported by all Republicans present who voted.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, requires that any institution that participates in the federal student aid programs give students the information they need about carrying a baby to term.

🚨 JUST IN: US House PASSES legislation on the eve of March for Life requiring universities that receive federal dollars to give information to pregnant students on carrying the baby TO TERM – rather than abortion, 217-211 This is the way. Save the children. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mjYqUwSLbo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2026

Colleges must tell students about community resources that can help a student care for a child, accommodations that can be offered for a pregnant student or a mother caring for a child, and information on filing a discrimination charge if the student’s desire to give birth runs into campus headwinds.

In her floor remarks seeking passage of the bill, Hinson called the bill “a commonsense piece of legislation because when Roe v. Wade was rightfully overturned in 2022, the next chapter of the pro-life movement began. We were all given the opportunity to help strengthen our support for unborn babies and for new moms,” according to her website.

“As a mom of two, this issue is personal for me,” Hinson said, that it was “unacceptable” that mothers “have to choose between finishing their education and having their baby — despite the Title Nine protections that are already in place.”

“Under Title Nine, pregnant students have the right to stay in school, finish their education, and achieve their career goals. However, the academic disparity does exist because of limited resources and, sometimes, support for pregnant students. These women may fear institutional reprisal, loss of an athletic scholarship, or even negative impacts on their academic opportunities and their standing,” she said.

Our pro-life, pro-family movement is strong & growing. Thank you to those marching in Washington & across the country in freezing temperatures. We will continue working together to save lives and support American families. Stay warm out there! pic.twitter.com/rbnlGz9Ewy — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 23, 2026

Hinson said pregnant students’ “fears and anxieties are not only unjust to women, but they’re a poor reflection of how our higher education institutes are treating pregnant students.”

“Higher education institutions and universities have a responsibility to empower all their students, all of them, to succeed — including pregnant students. They deserve to be treated with respect and surrounded with care and love. That’s what this piece of legislation is designed to do,” she said.

Noting that the pro-life movement is “about recognizing the sanctity of every life and valuing life at every stage,” she said it was “crucial that pregnant women know that they have people standing behind them, resources available to them, and that they are entitled to these accommodations on campuses.”

“Completing an education as a mother is not only empowering for the student, but this is vital to ensuring a strong future for her child. For our next generation,” she said.

College students who are pregnant or may become unexpectedly pregnant deserve to know every right and resource available to them, and it is unacceptable that so many often feel they have to choose between finishing their education and having their baby. My legislation empowers… — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 22, 2026

“And it’s troubling that some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are so dug in on their pro-abortion stances and agenda that they would oppose providing pregnant students with information on their rights and resources available to them to continue their education and have a healthy pregnancy,” she said.

“Supporting women who choose life should not be a partisan issue. Every woman who completes her studies while pregnant strengthens our families, our communities, and our workforce,” she said.

“This bill is a step in the right direction to creating a culture of life in our society, and a step that we must take, as we continue to pursue policies that help our families to grow and thrive, from Iowa and beyond,” she said.

