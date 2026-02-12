Share
News
US Congress members vote on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
US Congress members vote on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

House Passes SAVE Act: Only One Democrat Voted for Proof of Citizenship in US Elections

 By Jack Davis  February 12, 2026 at 7:43am
Share

With one defection, House Democrats on Wednesday rejected the concept that only American citizens should vote in American elections.

In a 218-213 vote, The House passed an updated version of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act initially proposed by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas. The House passed the bill last year, but it withered on the vine in the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was the only Democrat to break ranks and support the bill, according to Fox News.

The bill requires proof of citizenship when Americans register to vote, requires states to maintain voter rolls so that only eligible voters can cast ballots, and requires a photo ID to vote in federal elections.

The bill would also expose illegal immigrants on voter rolls to being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.

House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts framed the bill as a way to weed out female voters who changed their name after marriage, making it different form the one on a birth certificate.

“Republicans aren’t worried about non-citizens voting. They’re afraid of actual American citizens voting. Why? Because they’re losing among women,” Clark said. “This is a minefield of red tape that you have put in front of women and American citizens and their right to vote.”

But Republicans said the law is needed to stop the tide of illegal immigrants that flooded into America in the Biden era from swamping elections.

“If we want to rebuild confidence again in American elections, we need to pass the SAVE Act,” Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos of Florida said.

“What better way to eliminate that distrust than to make sure that whoever votes in an American citizen who is truly eligible to vote?”

Related:
CEO Resigns After His Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Email Comes to Light: 'I Loved the Torture Video'

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma said Democrats oppose the law because it endangers a prime party  strategy of attracting illegal immigrants who will in time become Democratic Party voters.

Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas said that “Every single Democrat who voted no today proved they would rather let illegal aliens tip the scales in our national elections than protect your vote.”

Although the bill could theoretically impact the fall elections, it has to clear the vast barrier of the Senate.

Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate, the bill would need at least 60 votes to pass, which means a handful of Democrats would need to support it.

As noted by Fox News, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has already taken a stand against the bill, making passage even less likely.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CEO Resigns After His Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Email Comes to Light: 'I Loved the Torture Video'
DHS Nukes CBS for Drumming Up Sympathy for Illegal Alien 'Caretaker' Accused of Ramming ICE Agents
Beauty Queen Says She Lost Crown After Rejecting Trans Agenda – Miss America 'Can't Even Define What a Woman Is'
CNN Analyst: Voters Who View Democrats as 'Too Liberal' Hits 'All-Time High'
Canadian Police Double Down on Respecting Trans Killer's Gender Identity, Will Use Preferred Pronouns
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation