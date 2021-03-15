The House will vote on two immigration bills this week as the numbers of migrant families and children detained at the southern border surge.

The first bill, dubbed the Dream and Promise Act, would provide a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since being brought as young children.

The second, the Farm Modernization Workforce Act, would create a certified agricultural worker status and streamline the H-2A visa application process.

President Joe Biden has also announced a sweeping immigration reform plan in addition to the two bills, though Republicans have labeled it a nonstarter.

Multiple House Republican lawmakers supported the bills during their first passage. Seven voted for the DPA, while 34 voted for the FMWA.

The House will vote on both bills as record numbers of migrants — including thousands of children — arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border, severely straining U.S. Border Patrol and government resources.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials requested additional officers Thursday in order to better respond to the surge.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the worsening situation.

The Biden administration has been hesitant to label the surge a crisis, and several Democrats have tried to blame the increase on former President Donald Trump’s policies.

“I do know that the Biden administration is trying to fix the broken system that was left to them by the Trump administration,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Sunday.

.@SpeakerPelosi on @GOPLeader traveling to the border: “The Biden administration will have a system based on doing the best possible job understanding this is a humanitarian crisis.” (2/2) to @amandawgolden and I — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) March 14, 2021

Republicans, however, have noted the numbers of migrants shot up after the election and Biden’s inauguration.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was taking a 12-member GOP delegation to the border Monday in an attempt to highlight the worsening situation, Axios first reported.

Ranking Member @RepJohnKatko is right. The #BidenBorderCrisis is a disorder at the border by executive order. I’m heading to the southern border to hear directly from @CBP officials on what we can do in Congress to stop President Biden’s strain on our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/t85q9RFWsR — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 13, 2021

“We’re very concerned about this crisis at the border that has been created specifically by Joe Biden’s policies. President Biden’s border crisis has got to get reversed,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Friday.

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden also wrote a letter to the Biden administration in early March, urging it to recognize the unfolding crisis.

“We ask you to reconsider your position in light of subsequent events,” the letter said. “There is a crisis at our southern border.

“It is critical that our leaders recognize the severity of the circumstances and respond accordingly.”

