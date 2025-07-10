Share
Commentary

House with Pro-Trump Display Targeted by Shooter for Second Time

 By Nick Givas and    July 10, 2025 at 11:46am
Share

A Seattle woman said she believes a shooting that occurred at her home on Sunday may have been political in nature, after a window with Trump stickers and an American flag was shot at.

The shooting also damaged a truck with a flag on it, and police are now investigating the incident, KCPQ in Seattle reported.

KCPQ’s Jennifer Dowling posted a picture of the window to the social media site Bluesky.

Behind the bullet riddled window were slogans like: “Police Lives Matter,” a Trump picture with the words “FIGHT, FIGHT FIGHT,” a picture of the U.S. with the words “America Love it or Leave it,” and a confederate flag sticker.

A homeowner in Ballard believes a shooting that left several holes in her windows early Sunday morning may have been politically motivated due to the signs that she had in her window. #fox13 #fox13seattle #ballard #washington #seattle @fox13seattle.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— jenniferdowling.bsky.social (@jenniferdowling.bsky.social) July 7, 2025 at 11:50 PM

The woman, who is keeping her identity secret, said the shooting happened in the early morning hours as bullets came flying through her window just after 3 a.m.

Are you worried about increased violence from radical leftists?

The homeowner told KCPQ that this wasn’t the first time her house has been shot at. She claimed this is the second shooting in only two years.

The house was reportedly targeted on New Year’s Eve 2023. During the first shooting, she said a bullet flew into one of her cabinets. Thankfully, the shutters were closed and reduced the impact of the shot.

The homeowner remains defiant, however, and said she will not be taking down any of the stickers, flags, or political statements she has on the property. She is also planning on putting up security cameras to capture future incidents.

This is a serious issue. Will Democrats come out and condemn this type of violence? I think not.

It will satisfy the fringe of their voter base if they don’t challenge the idea that she had it coming — if only for the confederate flag — and don’t acknowledge that the shooting even occurred.

Related:
Trump's Recovery Response Draws Rave Reviews: 'A Focus On Delivering for the People'

If that ends up being the case, what about showing some minimal concern for people inside the house, who had nothing to do with the stickers? What about her neighbors or nearby children? What if one of their constituents was walking by and got hit with a stray bullet?

This isn’t just an issue of right vs. left. We cannot allow maniacs to open fire on private residences because they don’t like someone’s politics. That’s anarchy. Plain and simple.

When the media and the far left feed the notion that President Donald Trump is an evil Hitler-like figure, people are going to continue taking it to heart.

Certain radicals now feel — and will continue feel  — that murder is the only way to fix things.

Our country is already terribly divided. Only three months ago people driving Tesla vehicles were under attack.

Even if they purchased the vehicle before Elon Musk supported Trump, they were openly attacked, spit on, had their cars keyed, and got pulled into public altercations as if they were war criminals.

The media has tremendous power to cover these issues and highlight how insane these actions are. But they almost never do.

Instead, they continue to push division, fear, anger, hatred, and lies. All the while claiming the moral high ground and convincing a large portion of the country that they’re the good guys.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Brutal News After She Says She Can't Sleep Due to US Democracy
Trump Threatens Republican Lawmakers Who Don't Support His Next Big Bill
LA Mayor Karen Bass Goes to New Extreme in Bid to Protect Illegal Aliens
What ICE Agents Found During California Marijuana Farm Raid Made the Whole Thing Worth It
Steve Bannon Stares Down Elon Musk with Plan for Jeffrey Epstein List
See more...




Trump's Recovery Response Draws Rave Reviews: 'A Focus On Delivering for the People'
'Hole in One from the Moon': US Museum Makes Rare Find In Its Own Backyard
Watch: Trump Offers Hope Of God's Welcome In Heaven to Those Lost at Camp Mystic
Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Brutal News After She Says She Can't Sleep Due to US Democracy
Tariff Turnaround: Treasury Department Posts Stunning June Numbers
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation