House to Probe 'Cover-Up' of Biden's Mental Decline in Office

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, revealed that House Republicans are slated to question former White House physician Kevin O’Connor about the cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden.

Jackson revealed in exclusive comments to the New York Post published on Saturday that O’Connor “will absolutely, positively be implicated in the cover-up of this.”

“He is a massive, massive part,” the lawmaker, himself a former White House physician under three presidents, told the outlet.

“I guarantee you Kevin O’Connor has medical information that the American people don’t have,” Jackson vowed.

“He was probably putting President Biden on lots of medications that we have no clue of — in efforts to try to treat his cognitive decline.”

Jackson is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

According to Jackson, who has known O’Connor “for a long time,” the doctor is “part of the Biden family.”

“He would do or say anything to cover up and protect that family, regardless of what it meant professionally for him,” Jackson added. “This could not have been covered up without him — and Jill Biden — in particular.”

Republicans will therefore examine whether the country “actually had a shadow presidency” for much of the past four years.

Just days after Biden abruptly withdrew from the 2024 presidential race amid questions about his cognitive health, O’Connor insisted to the Post that the commander-in-chief was in “excellent” condition.

“How’s the president’s health?” a reporter asked.

“It’s excellent,” O’Connor replied.

“Are you going to come to the briefing room to address us?” the journalist pressed, alluding to the fact that O’Connor had never addressed the media directly, unlike his predecessors.

“Probably not,” O’Connor responded.

“And how is his mental cognition?” the reporter asked.

“It’s excellent,” the physician once more claimed.

“Is there a reason you didn’t perform a cognitive test on him?” the reporter pressed.

“We don’t need to. He’s here every day,” O’Connor said.

The promise from Jackson to question O’Connor occurs as several other Biden administration officials reveal previously undisclosed details about the octogenarian former president’s condition during his final months in office.

Ron Klain, who served as chief of staff in the White House, revealed in one new book by journalist Chris Whipple that Biden struggled to prepare for his debate against now-President Donald Trump.

He said that Biden needed to take breaks and naps during debate rehearsals.

