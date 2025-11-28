House Republican Calls for Full Pause on ALL Immigration After D.C. Attack: 'Deport Every Non-Citizen'

Rep. Randy Fine of Florida issued sweeping demands on Thursday and Friday for a total halt to all immigration after a deadly attack on two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

The calls came after the Wednesday shooting that left Specialist Sarah Beckstrom dead and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe critically wounded.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 as a refugee under the Biden administration.

Fine took to X shortly after the attack. He framed the shooting as an avoidable tragedy and demanded immediate nationwide action.

On Thursday, he took to X to write, “Deporting EVERY illegal is just a start.”

He called for a full stop on “legal” immigration until American “security and prosperity is guaranteed.”

Deporting EVERY illegal is just a start. We need full stop on “legal” immigration until our security and prosperity is guaranteed. We need to deport every non-citizen who practices Sharia. And we need to denaturalize every fake “citizen” who lied to gain a passport. NOW. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 27, 2025

Fine also urged deporting “every non-citizen who practices Sharia” and denaturalizing what he called “every fake ‘citizen’ who lied to gain a passport.”

In a separate Thursday post, Fine called for more aggressive immigration enforcement.

“After what happened yesterday in DC, we need to be surging @ICEgov into every corner of our country,” he wrote.

After what happened yesterday in DC, we need to be surging @ICEgov into every corner of our country. ⁰⁰No holding back. ⁰⁰It’s time to pick up every single illegal and send them back home. pic.twitter.com/Fj3oG3H4Nz — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 27, 2025

“No holding back. It’s time to pick up every single illegal and send them back home.”

He followed that message with another warning.

“The problem is not radical Islam,” Fine posted. “The problem is mainstream Islam. DEPORT.”

The problem is not radical Islam. The problem is mainstream Islam. DEPORT. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 27, 2025

Fine also called out the previous administration.

“Joe Biden opened the floodgates to legal and illegal immigrants from all over the world,” he wrote Thursday.

Joe Biden opened the floodgates to legal and illegal immigrants from all over the world. We’re now reaping what the Democrats sowed. Their mass migration and open border policies will destroy America. I’m angry and you should be too. pic.twitter.com/FTun03iYV3 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 27, 2025

The whole notion of vetting is a flawed theory. Mainstream muslims aren’t going to say that they hate America when applying to become U.S. citizens. Here’s what needs to happen: if you’re from a country that embraces a philosophy that does not align with our shared values,… pic.twitter.com/rZEZMHsKE2 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 28, 2025

“We’re now reaping what the Democrats sowed. Their mass migration and open border policies will destroy America. I’m angry and you should be too.”

Friday morning, Fien said he was in complete agreement with President Donald Trump with regard to a complete pause on migration to the U.S. from third-world countries.

Fine celebrated the announcement in another X post.

“Incredible. Sign me up, @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “Deport them ALL.”

