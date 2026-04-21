House Republican Campaign Committee Blows Democrats Away with Historic Fundraising Quarter

House Republicans have hit record-breaking fundraising levels and are outpacing Democrats for the 2026 midterm cycle, as the GOP continues to gain momentum heading into November.

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $47.1 million in the first three months of this year, which set an all-time first-quarter record.

GOP Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who serves as NRCC chairman, added that the committee posted its strongest March in history, with $28.1 million, CBS News reported.

It now has $78.2 million cash on hand and a total of $164.4 million for the whole cycle.

“This is the best first quarter we’ve ever had,” Hudson proclaimed. “Republican donors are investing. They understand that the House majority is a firewall against Democrat overreach.”

A statement on the NRCC website said the fundraising success “is part of the continuation of a cycle-long trend that’s only gaining steam: NRCC Patriots have now outraised DCCC Frontliners on average for five straight quarters, while the NRCC outraised the DCCC in the first year of an election cycle for the first time in a decade.”

Hudson was quoted in the statement as saying, “This historic fundraising quarter proves House Republicans have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm behind our agenda to lower costs and keep Americans safe.

“House Republicans are united, battle-tested, and building the financial firepower to protect our majority and take the fight directly to Democrats’ extreme agenda.”

House Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority of 217-214, following the recent resignation of Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, from California and Florida, respectively.

“If you look at the map of the entire Congress, 435 seats, there’s only somewhere between 30-40 seats that are up for grabs,” Hudson told CBS News. “The rest of the seats are safe seats. And so the map has evolved and gotten smaller and smaller as Republicans and Democrats have gotten more sophisticated. “

He added, “They are redistricting, and so a much smaller map, I think, changes the dynamics that we’ve seen traditionally.

He predicted that the GOP will hold its majority because they have “all the momentum right now.”

“And the fact that we just recorded our best first quarter in the NRCC history, I think, demonstrates this,” he declared.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, on the other hand, reportedly said Monday that it raised $45.3 million in the first quarter, just shy of the NRCC’s total.

However, its cash-on-hand number of $70 million and its total amount raised this cycle of $160.6 million still lag behind Republicans.

Hudson said President Donald Trump was a big help to the committee’s fundraising numbers, including his appearance at a recent NRCC fundraising dinner in Washington that raised nearly $37 million, according to CBS News.

Hudson told the outlet that he speaks to Trump on a regular basis and is granted an audience with him about once a month to “talk through” the upcoming House races.

DCCC Q1: $45.3 million raised, with $21.5 million coming in March. NRCC outraised DCCC and brought in $47.1 million in Q1, along with $28.1 million in March. — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) April 20, 2026

“Our meetings typically will last an hour or more because he just really wants to get into the details,” the North Carolina Republican concluded. “His level of knowledge about these individual congressional races is astonishing. He understands how important it is to hold the House.”

The makeup of the lower chamber could continue changing up until Election Day, as there are several vacancies and two other members still under investigation by the House Ethics Committee who might face expulsion.

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