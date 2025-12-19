Share
House Republican Considering Plan to Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress

 By Jack Davis  December 19, 2025 at 11:50am
Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida says he’s ready to escalate his battle with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Fine, a Jewish lawmaker, has dueled with Omar, a Muslim, over Islamic terror and how America should protect itself from terrorism.

Now, after days of jabs at each other, Fine said he is  “actively considering” forcing a vote to expel Omar, according to Axios.

Expulsion would require about 85 Democrats to join all House Republicans, which means an attempt is likely to fail.

Still, Fine, irked by Omar’s use of his words in a fundraising email, said he might go ahead anyhow.

“I won’t send out fundraising emails calling for her expulsion. If I’m going to do that, you will see me bring the piece of paper. And I am actively considering that,” he said.

Fine slammed Omar for what he called her “general embrace of Muslim terror.”

“I don’t think she should be a citizen, let alone a member of Congress,” he said.

Omar ridiculed Fine’s comments.

“I don’t think anybody takes that man serious,” Omar said. “I don’t think he takes himself serious, so nobody should worry about anything he says.”

On Dec. 15, Fine responded to the terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach by saying tough tactics to respond to terror were necessary.

“A Muslim immigrant burning holocaust survivors alive in Colorado wasn’t enough. A Muslim immigrant executing National Guardsmen in Washington wasn’t enough. Muslim immigrants attacking and killing non-Muslims in Australia wasn’t enough. 9/11 wasn’t enough. October 7th wasn’t enough. Now the @FBI has announced they have arrested five Muslim terrorists who were planning Muslim terror attacks on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and New Orleans. This has to stop,” Fine posted to X

“Diversity is not our strength. Diversity has become suicidal,” he wrote.

“It is time for a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible. Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us. The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America,” he wrote.

In a later comment posted to X, Fine said, “I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.”

Omar used that language in a fundraising email in which she said, “Randy Fine is a disgusting, violent racist who is unfit for office. He should be removed from Congress,” according to Florida Politics.

“He has called Ilhan a ‘Muslim terrorist’ and issued a thinly-veiled death threat. He’s moved to try to denaturalize (New York City Mayor-elect) Zohran Mamdani, and has threatened the same towards Ilhan,” the email said.

Fine’s latest comment “lets the mask slip fully off” and counts as a “plainly genocidal statement,” the email said.

Fine fired back.

“Ilhan Omar just called for my expulsion from Congress. Apparently her Muslim terrorist pals and Somali scam freeloaders aren’t happy. Good. I’ve got three words for Ilhan. Go for it,” he posted on X.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
