House Republicans Ask Trump to Hold Off on Certain Executive Orders Amid Budget Scramble

One of the big promises that helped propel President-elect Donald Trump to his dominant Nov. 5 general election victory was that he would overturn many of the policies of outgoing President Joe Biden.

That promise might have to wait a bit — and, surprisingly, it’s not the Democrats trying to stop it.

In a report from Punchbowl News, it was revealed that a number of House Republicans have actually asked Trump not to swiftly overturn swathes of the Biden administration’s agenda.

But there is ostensibly a good reason for this peculiar request.

“The House Republican leadership has asked the incoming Trump administration to hold off on rolling back several Biden-era policies by executive order so that GOP lawmakers can repeal them in a reconciliation bill instead,” Punchbowl reported.

Specifically, House GOP leadership wants to include overturns in the reconciliation bill to help cut out-of-control government spending.

Punchbowl made it appear like a technicality.

“The GOP-run Congress has to find savings as part of any reconciliation package,” the outlet reported.

Furthermore (emphasis added): “And if President-elect Donald Trump wipes out big-ticket Biden policies using executive orders, Congress can’t claim them as savings in reconciliation.”

There are several key issues that GOP leadership would like Trump to slow his roll on.

One major issue that Republicans want to include in the reconciliation bill? Biden’s 11th hour, ramming-through of student loan debt forgiveness.

Many Republican lawmakers believe that the debt forgiveness is worth $250 billion, no small sum to try and knock off the budget.

Another major issue that Republicans want Trump to not overturn involves various electric vehicle incentives.

(EV use is often championed by the left, which the Biden administration clearly leans towards.)

Republicans have also honed in on at least one issue, which doesn’t quite get the same level of coverage.

The GOP is also focusing on “Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, known as CAFE standards.”

Punchbowl describes CAFE as “fuel efficiency benchmarks for cars and light trucks sold in the United States.”

The House GOP leadership doesn’t have much time to find these budget cuts before Trump officially enters office.

The former-and-future president will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

