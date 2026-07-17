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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 on July 4, 2026, in New York City.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 on July 4, 2026, in New York City. (John Nacion / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

House Republicans Call for Investigation Into Mamdani Administration's Possible Violation of Federal Law

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2026 at 2:34pm
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A member of Congress wants the Department of Justice to take a look at possible shenanigans by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surrounding a proposed meeting with an Iranian ambassador.

“Mamdani doesn’t speak for America. President Trump does,” Rep. Addison McDowell, a Republican from North Carolina, posted on X.

“Today I led a letter calling on the DOJ to investigate whether Mamdani’s Administration violated the Logan Act by engaging in unauthorized communications with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he posted.

“Undermining national security has serious risks, and the mayor of New York should know better than to meddle in our foreign affairs during the height of negotiations between the White House and Iran,” McDowell said in a statement on his website.

“The Department of Justice needs to look into Mamdani’s office and ensure they are not acting as rogue agents to the detriment of America’s national security,” he added.

“Mamdani does not speak for America. President Trump earned the public’s trust to ensure the safety and security of the United States,” he said.

The letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, signed by 13 Republicans in addition to McDowell, noted that Commissioner Ana María Archila, the leader of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, “had scheduled a July 7 meeting with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani.”

“As you know, negotiations with Iran are in a critical stage. Given its timing, we believe this proposed meeting may have presented significant national security risks,” the letter said.

“In light of this, we respectfully ask that the Department of Justice investigate potential violations of the Logan Act (18 U.S. Code § 953) on the part of the mayor’s office. The Logan Act prohibits any unauthorized American citizen from negotiating with foreign governments on behalf of the United States.”

“Mayor Mamdani’s and Commissioner Archila’s actions create a clear conflict of interest with the United States’ strategic military actions in Iran and across the Middle East, warranting further examination by the Department,” the letter continued.

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“We support President Trump’s effort to shore up American economic and national security interests in the Middle East, and we understand the vulnerable nature of continued peace negotiations,” the letter said.

“For that reason, we believe that a formal investigation is necessary to determine whether Commissioner Archila, acting on behalf of Mayor Mamdani, engaged in any unlawful activity or communication with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter said.

According to the New York Post, the meeting was deep-sixed once the State Department found out what was taking place behind its back.

The outlet quoted a source as saying Archila “scheduled it without checking in with anybody.”

The planned July meeting was the second Mamdani’s administration sought to have with foreign government officials that was zapped by the Trump administration.

In June, Mamdani wanted to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, but the State Department intervened and the meeting was canceled, according to The Washington Post.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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