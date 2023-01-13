House Republicans Consider Handing Democrats the Ultimate Defeat by Wiping Trump's Impeachments Off the Books Altogether

From the moment former President Donald Trump took his oath of office six years ago, Democrats had one goal in mind: impeachment.

First, with a big assist from the Department of Justice, the FBI and the legacy media, they alleged he had colluded with the Kremlin to win the presidency. Their hopes were dashed when Robert Mueller’s 22-month witch hunt ended in failure in the spring of 2019.

Next, they seized on a phone call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings in the country. Following a sham inquiry, Trump was impeached by the House.

Finally, one week after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over his alleged role in what Democrats insist to this day was an “insurrection.”

As we know, both impeachment trials ended in Trump’s acquittal by the Senate.

Now, according to The Washington Times, House Republicans are considering expunging Trump’s impeachments from the record.

Asked if he would be willing to bring such legislation to the floor, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “We’d look at it. … When you find that the final information of the Russia document is all a lie, and we watch what he went through, I would understand why members would want to bring that forward.”

The Times noted that 42 Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, got behind a resolution to exonerate Trump, but the Democrat-controlled Congress refused to vote on it.

Now that Republicans control the House, it’s a real possibility.

Should Trump’s impeachments be expunged from the records? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2131 Votes) No: 1% (21 Votes)

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia called both impeachments “inappropriate” and said he would “certainly be interested” in wiping them off the books. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Times he was “definitely interested.”

The lead sponsor of the resolution was then-Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, who won his Senate race in November. Mullin had previously spearheaded a resolution to expunge the first impeachment as well.

But not all Republicans are as enthusiastic. North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop said, “I tend to think we’ve got plenty to focus on looking through the front windshield, rather than the back.”

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said such a move would be “a cover-up and a rewriting of history.” He added, “It wouldn’t surprise me at all. … They’re blindly loyal to [Trump].”

While the expungement of Trump’s impeachments would be hugely demoralizing for the Democrats, and that would be a beautiful thing, the support of 42 GOP lawmakers — roughly 20 percent of the Republican conference — is not enough to get this resolution off the ground. Clearing the record would require nearly unanimous support from GOP members.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.