House Republicans Demand Special Counsel Investigation Into Election Fraud

By Thomas Catenacci
Published December 9, 2020 at 9:29am
A group of Republican congressmen on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to order a Justice Department investigation into possible election irregularities.

The Republican congressmen asked Trump in a letter to direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to head the investigation.

Reps. Lance Gooden, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry and Jody Hice were among the 27 congressmen who signed the letter.

“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” the congressmen wrote.

Barr has said that the Department of Justice has yet to find any evidence of election fraud that could sway the result of the election.

“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the Republican congressmen continued.

“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” they added.

Trump’s campaign has filed numerous lawsuits alleging widespread fraud, but many of them have been rejected in courts across the country.

Texas filed a new lawsuit on Tuesday against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, accusing the states of altering their election procedures illegally.

Would you support a special counsel investigation into election fraud?

“Our Country stands at an important crossroads,” the lawsuit said. “Either the Constitution matters and must be followed, even when some officials consider it inconvenient or out of date, or it is simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives.”

“We ask the Court to choose the former,” it continued.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Thomas Catenacci
